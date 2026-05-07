'Mahakaran' returns: BBD Bagh's Writers’ Building, its history of resilience and revival

The Writers' Building: Origin and history

The Writers’ Building has had a deep connection with all three ruling entities the city has had: The East India Company or EIC (it housed the "writers" or junior clerks of the EIC and served as the functional engine of a growing trading post), The British Raj (As Calcutta became the capital of British India, the building underwent a dramatic transformation, its Greco-Roman features and red-brick tiling, mirroring the administrative weight of an imperial headquarters) and post-Independence India (following 1947, the building became the seat of a newly independent state government).

The landmark remained the beating heart of Bengal’s administration for nearly 250 years. Originally designed in 1777 by Thomas Lyon, the building was intended to house the junior clerks, or "writers," of the East India Company.

The origins of the Writers’ Building are inseparable from the rise of Calcutta itself. In 1690, the East India Company’s (EIC) Job Charnock established a trading post at Sutanuti. By 1698, the EIC purchased Sutanuti and two neighboring villages, eventually fortifying the settlement into the original Fort William. By the mid-18th century, a city of 100,000 had emerged, strictly divided: the British lived in the fortified "White Town," while the Indian population resided in "Black Town" to the north, with the two zones separated by palisades for two decades starting in 1742.

As the EIC shifted from trade to "straightforward pillage" and military dominance over European rivals, Calcutta became its imperial nerve center. In 1777, the carpenter-turned-builder Thomas Lyon was commissioned to house the EIC’s junior clerks, known as "writers." Completed in 1780 on the edge of Tank Square, the Writers’ Building was Calcutta's first three-story structure.

Though historically significant, its original form, comprised of 19 residential quarters, was described by contemporaries as something of an eyesore.

When the British empire shifted the capital from Calcutta to Delhi in 1911, the building became the seat of the government of undivided Bengal, British India's largest province.

British journalist Geoffrey Moorhouse, author of a well-known book on Calcutta, once wrote that the building looked like a "shabby hospital or poorhouse".