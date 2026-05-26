Mumbai Monorail to resume operations in June after 8-month shutdown

The monorail will be tested for its safety aspects through the eyes of retired CMRS P S Baghel. During the inspections, the major areas to be inspected would include rolling stock, signals, telecoms systems, automatic gate systems, station indication, and train operation schedules.

The Mumbai Monorail will be run by the MMRDA Monorail Operating Company Ltd. (MMMOCL), which is the operation division of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. It was revealed that commercial operations would only resume after conducting trial operations on the entire 19.54 km stretch of the corridor.

Prior to this, approval for restarting commercial activities was given by the Independent Safety Assessor in the month of April. Approval of the corridor was also given by Bureau Veritas India in February. However, despite this, there was still the need to do additional tests because of the technical problems that had been occurring before.

The Mumbai Monorail had failed to meet several deadlines for restarting operations such as on May 7, as well as by the end of May. These delays were claimed to be necessary for ensuring the system’s stability prior to its reopening. Provided that all the tests go smoothly, the Mumbai Monorail should resume its services by June 2026. Thus, connections between Chembur, Wadala, and Jacob Circle established since September 2025.