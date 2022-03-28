Oscars 2022: Here are some of the winning speeches...

The Oscars has returned this year physically to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood after a modified ceremony last year amidst COVID-19 restrictions. The Honorary Oscars were awarded a day ahead of the main ceremony to Elaine May, Samuel L. Jackson, Liv Ullman and Danny Glover.

Elaine May was presented her award by Bill Murray, in response to which she said “They told me Zelenskyy would introduce me tonight, but thank god I got Bill instead."

It isn’t just May who has spoken in the context of war-devastated Ukraine, Amy Schumer too expressed her desire to invite the Ukrainian President to appear at the Oscars while actor Sean Penn claims to smelt his Academy Award if Zelenskyy isn’t invited to speak.

Greig Fraser took home the Oscar for cinematography in the science fiction fantasy Dune after being nominated for the second time in this category since Dev Patel-starrer Lion in 2017. Fraser thanked his family in Australia and co-workers who helped make the film a success.

Ariana DeBose, became the first Afro Latina and openly queer actor of colour to win the statue in Best Actress in a Supporting Role Category for her performance in West Side Story. In her acceptance speech she thanked the film's director Steven Spielberg and Moreno:

"Even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true. You see an openly queer Latina woman of colour who found her sttrength in art an I believe that's what we are here to celebrate."

Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams opened the telecast for the 2022 Oscars introducing a pre-recorded performance of the song "Be Alive".

Troy Kostur made history as the first deaf male actor to win the Academy Award for his performance in the Apple+ film CODA. Accompanied by an interpreter, Kotsur thanked his co-stars and spaces that allowed him to hone his craft as an actor. “This is our moment,” expressed Kotsur, dedicating his win to CODA and the entire deaf community.

Singer Reba McEntire sent across a message of strengthwith her performance of Somehow You Do from the film Four Good Days. She sang the tune written by Grammy- winning song writer Diane Warren, after being welcomed on stage by Mila Kunis, who stars in the film.

The song was followed by a moment of silence to show solidarity with Ukraine. Kunis, who was born in Ukraine stated "Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted. Yet when you witness the strength ofthose facing such devastation, it's impossible not to be mmoved by their resilience. One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness."

While accepting the Best Interational Feature Oscar for his film Drive My Car, director Ryusuke Hamaguchi thanked his collaborators, actors and distribution partners before the official band with Travis Barker on drums cut the him off mid-speech. Hamaguchi continued speaking for a few more moments after objecting to the interruption and indicating he wasn't done.

The Oscars this year took a surprise turn when nominee Will Smith went up on stage to punch presenter Chris Rock during his monologue. The incident took place right after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's haircut. The audio on the broadcast was cut a moment later. However, uncut footage from other countries on the social media revealed Smith yelling at Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f-ing mouth!"