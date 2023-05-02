Met Gala 2023: Celebrities bring their best fashion foot forward at the event dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld

The red carpet for the 2023 Met Gala has begun at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's event honours the exhibition "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." The gala will honour Lagerfeld's legacy and raise funds for The Met's Costume Institute. Lagerfeld was the late designer who oversaw fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi, and his own eponymous line.

The star-studded red carpet spectacle that will take place as guests make their way up the famous Met steps is, of course, just as important as the exhibition. After all, the Met Gala—dubbed the "Super Bowl of fashion"—has produced some of the most memorable (and viral) celebrity red carpet looks in the last decade.

