A bunch of delicate scrunched up ceramic flowers are scattered on a wall piece making for eclectic art. Just as we are marveling at the creativity and finesse, our eyes find a range of bold tribal jewellery that reflect a Balinese ethos adorning the mantle. At Varuna Arvind’s newly launched eponymous gallery, be prepared for an overwhelming collection of exquisite home décor solutions, curated through her travels and her passion for indigenous art.

Varuna Arvind

Varuna along with her husband Arvind Rangan, have been running an architectural firm for the past three decades. “We have travelled far and wide to satisfy the aesthetic needs of our clients,” admits the interior designer as she talks about her trips to China, Bali, Indonesia and Italy — prelockdown, of course. In fact, her eye for detail was so sought after that four years ago Varuna began creating a collection of her favourites and found that her customers loved the idea of choosing artifacts from her personal picks. This eventually led to the creation of the VA Gallery in Kotturpuram where we find ourselves browsing through rooms of curious finds that include art, furniture, craft and photography. “In fact, all the photographs on display on the opening day (a fortnight ago) by amateurs were sold out,” shares Varuna. She further adds how she is deeply fascinated by the work of ceramist Priya Sundaravalli from Au rov i l l e, who is known for her handmade creations (without using the potter’s wheel) and had gained popularity when her installation was put up at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

Ceramic wall art

VA Gallery has also made room for artist Adil Writer and his range of truly intriguing sentinel pieces and secret boxes. Bold and contemporary, the irregular, asymmetric lines surprise with hidden crevices for tiny treasures. Also, look out for the vintage-looking and intricate work from Master’s Loft that celebrates heritage with wooden stands of temple sculptures using wood dust, resin, metal and panchaloha. “I intend to use this space for such collaborations — where artisanal and community-based work will always find a home.” Making for a strong family team where her husband is the architect and her son, a product designer, Varuna tells us that when she picks up a project she likes to ‘finish’ it properly — right from the structural work to the décor and all the tiny details. “It is more than just finishing the walls, the floors and the furniture. Right from the linens and accessories — I want to even curate the tea coasters, the bedside lamp and add that dramatic wall art too. I like to tie it all up in a pretty bow!” concludes Varuna.

At Kotturpuram.

Mark the date

Promising a plethora of events, Varuna tells us that VA Gallery hopes to be a platform for creative ideas and fresh talent.

■ The Green Thumb Society was launched this month and will bring us the Kokedama workshop.

■ In May, they are announcing a collaboration with a design driven stationary brand.

■ In July, expect a theme-based exhibition by four photographers.