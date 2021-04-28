Ramzan is already here and Eid will be here in no time. And if you are thinking of giving your living room a makeover then India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta is the right catalyst. The homegrown décor label’s new line up brings a slice of Mughal art with its intricate designs and details that will take you to the rustic by-lanes of Delhi, Agra and Lucknow. Check out how you can elevate your living space this Eid.

Feathered Garden Window Curtain

No matter what the season, a good window drape can truly transform your room. With lovely feathered birds, this window drape is calming and keeps us in nature’s lap. Refresh your home with the breezy Feathered Garden Window Curtain.

Price INR 1799

Tiled Lotus Extravaganza Blended Velvet Cushion Cover

This stunning velvet cushion cover features multiple designs combined into one design family. The designer chair cushion shows shades of green, lotus motifs, a lotus pond, a Mughal entrance and much more. Comforting yourself just got easier with the Tiled Lotus Extravaganza Blended Velvet Cushion Cover.

Price- INR 599

Peacock Dwar Desk Organizer

Find your messy desk look tidier than usual with this organizer that can perfectly hold your pens, notepads, office stationery and a lot more in a chic style. The intricate design in this desk organizer features peacocks at the entrance followed by a picturesque foyer with Mughal-style architecture brimming with lotuses and florals.

Price INR 1599



Signature Windows Hexagonal Lamp

This lamp is easy to rightly fit in your cosy spot. The design features our signature modern contemporary Mughal windows with grounding flora and fauna around them. Brighten up your spot and add a modern but rustic twist to it with the Signature Windows Hexagonal Lamp.

Price- INR 3329

Mastodon’s Jamboree Stationery Combo Set

Allow the creative side of you to flourish with this lively stationery combo set from the House of India Circus. The design on this combo set features a mastodon’s jamboree in a vibrant backdrop. The notepad set includes a spiral-bound notebook, calendar and pen wrapped in a lovely box.

Price- INR 1599