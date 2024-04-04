This range of rattan furniture blends yesteryear styles with modern designs
Versatile solid wood furniture label Furnmill just rolled out its exquisite Oasis Rattan collection, just perfect to overhaul your interiors. The collection is underscored by natural tones and minimalist sophistication, with each piece ushering in the timeless charm of the outdoors into your home. We spoke with the label’s in-house designer Dhruvi Agarwal to know more about the range.
Tell us about Rattan Oasis collection.
It is characterised by its rattan construction, and exudes a sense of natural charm and tranquillity. From rattan beds -- with or without storage options -- to centre tables, TV units, and cabinets, each piece reflects the beauty and simplicity of rattan craftsmanship, bringing a touch of relaxation and tranquility to your home.
What's trending in the furniture space this year?
There’s a resurgence of vintage and retro-inspired furniture styles, with mid-century modern and art deco influences being particularly prevalent. Furniture featuring sleek lines, geometric patterns, and bold colours reminiscent of past eras add a nostalgic charm and timeless appeal to contemporary interiors. Rattan furniture has indeed been gaining popularity in past years and of course, this year too.
As urban living spaces become more compact, multi-functional and space-saving furniture designs are in high demand too.
How can one decorate living rooms differently?
Introduce bold accent pieces such as vibrant throw pillows, colorful rugs, or statement artwork to inject personality and flair into the space. Experiment with mixing and matching different furniture styles, colors, and materials to create an eclectic and dynamic look. Invest in statement furniture pieces such as bold/subtle-coloured sofas, accent chairs, or unique coffee tables that reflect your personal style.
Incorporate vintage furniture pieces, antique accessories, or thrifted treasures into your living room decor to add character and charm. Create striking plant displays using sculptural planters or hanging planters. Create personalized gallery displays showcasing family photos, travel memorabilia, or meaningful artwork to infuse the living room with warmth and nostalgia. Mix framed photos with unique display methods such as clipboards, shadow boxes, or hanging wire grids for a personalized touch.
Other upcoming collections?
We're currently developing three design collections -- Japandi Fusion that draws inspiration from both Japanese and Scandinavian design principles, Minimalist Essentials comprising versatile pieces designed for various purposes with a focus on simplicity, and Retro Revival that evokes the nostalgic charm of past eras with a modern twist.