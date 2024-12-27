Inspired by traditional techniques, the RASA collection of Umeni is a blend of two contrasts

The collection on the one hand celebrates boldness, colour, and expression, and on the other hand, values simplicity, clean lines, and understated elegance. Both, a reflection of the two designers respectively. Their aim was to create something that could bring vibrancy and joy while still maintaining a sense of calm and balance. This seamless amalgamation as well as their roots inspired the idea of the collection and the creative journey.

“Our design process is deeply personal, drawing inspiration from the rich cultural landscapes of our childhoods. Growing up in Gujarat, I was surrounded by the intricate beauty of Patola patterns, which became a source of constant fascination and admiration. On the other hand, Eram’s (co-designer) childhood in Lucknow was filled with the delicate artistry of Chikankari embroidery, a tradition that captured her heart. These influences are at the heart of our key designs, blending regional heritage with modern aesthetics. Despite being miles apart, our shared experiences — especially the vibrant energy of seasonal circuses, melas, and bazaars, united us and became a common thread woven into our work,” says Ishita.