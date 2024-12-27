Inspired by traditional techniques, the RASA collection of Umeni is a blend of two contrasts

As the old saying goes, opposites do in fact attract, and sometimes even create magic. Contrasting opinions and perspectives can either be a hinderance, or the birth of some thing very beautiful. Umeni’s new RASA collection is a testament to the same. The collection includes hand-crafted centre tables, cabinets, and mirrors, made with inlay technique exuding a seamless blend of modern and traditional look.
“RASA embodies the flavour or spirit of an experience. Our pieces are designed to evoke a deep connection between the craftsmanship of ancient India and the contemporary sensibilities of today. Each piece in the RASA collection tells a story, weaving together intricate inlay work, timeless furniture designs, and the rich cultural heritage of India,” says Ishita Sheladiya, one of the designers and founders.
The collection on the one hand celebrates boldness, colour, and expression, and on the other hand, values simplicity, clean lines, and understated elegance. Both, a reflection of the two designers respectively. Their aim was to create something that could bring vibrancy and joy while still maintaining a sense of calm and balance. This seamless amalgamation as well as their roots inspired the idea of the collection and the creative journey.
“Our design process is deeply personal, drawing inspiration from the rich cultural landscapes of our childhoods. Growing up in Gujarat, I was surrounded by the intricate beauty of Patola patterns, which became a source of constant fascination and admiration. On the other hand, Eram’s (co-designer) childhood in Lucknow was filled with the delicate artistry of Chikankari embroidery, a tradition that captured her heart. These influences are at the heart of our key designs, blending regional heritage with modern aesthetics. Despite being miles apart, our shared experiences — especially the vibrant energy of seasonal circuses, melas, and bazaars, united us and became a common thread woven into our work,” says Ishita.
She opens up to us about the process of creating inlay, which often starts with designing and selecting the materials — wood, metal, marble, mother of pearl, and stone. The design is transferred onto the surface, and the base material is carefully cut to accommodate the inlay. The inlay pieces are then glued into the place using specialised adhesives like wood glue, epoxy, or resin. Once it dries, the surface is sanded to level the inlay with the surrounding material, followed by polishing to enhance the finish.
Ishita shares that to bring out the essence of the furniture, you can style it with soft, neutral colour palettes to create a striking contrast with the piece. Warm lighting and pairing with vintage artefacts which exude cultural significance will accentuate the whole look. These items can make a home feel more personal, unique, and grounded in history, enhancing the space with a sense of artistry and craftsmanship.
Price starts ₹20,000.
Available online.