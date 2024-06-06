Furniture artist Aashna Monga shares decor tips to turn small homes into cosy nooks

A

Start by decluttering and organizing your space to create a sense of openness and flow. Choose furniture with clean lines and slim profiles to visually expand the room, and utilise mirrors to reflect light and create the illusion of space. Embrace a neutral colour palette to create a sense of airiness.

Opt for multipurpose furniture, such as sofa beds, nesting tables, and storage ottomans, to maximise functionality without sacrificing style. Embrace vertical storage solutions, utilize wall-mounted shelves, and invest in space-saving furniture designs like foldable tables and stackable chairs to make the most of limited space while creating a visually appealing environment. Finally, don't forget to leave room for breathing space and incorporate plenty of natural light.