Furniture artist Aashna Monga shares decor tips to turn small homes into cosy nooks
Aashna Monga, a Mumbai-based furniture makeover artist, believes in combining artistic expression with sustainable practices to create functional and visually stunning pieces of furniture art. Paintmomzy was born in 2020 out of a shared passion for art, design, and the desire to make a positive impact on the environment. The talented artist takes us through her journey and shares useful décor tips.
Tell us how different is the journey of a furniture artist than a designer.
The key distinction lies in the canvas they work on, the techniques they employ, and the materials they use. For instance, a furniture designer will conceptualize furniture with a focus on functionality and aesthetics, and use different materials to delve into the intricate details of craftsmanship. A furniture artist, in addition to that, will also consider the history and stories behind each piece of furniture, especially in the case of restoration projects.
Tell us how you bring sustainability to furniture art.
The entire process of giving makeovers to old furniture not only breathes new life into them but also extends their usability, making it inherently sustainable. Also, I prioritise the use of eco-friendly paints. By avoiding chemical stripping and opting for simpler, doable DIY techniques, I ensure that my practices align with principles of sustainability while still achieving stunning results.
What inspires your designs?
Intricate patterns, fusion styles, and vibrant colours found in nature and the changing seasons inspire me besides the rich cultural heritage of the Mughal period in Rajasthan, particularly the captivating styles and patterns prevalent during that time. Also, I frequently turn to platforms like Pinterest for inspiration, particularly for exploring colour palettes and discovering new trends.
What are the trends when it comes to furniture this year?
There's a growing preference for natural materials and organic shapes, reflecting a shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices. Minimalism continues to be popular, with clean lines and understated elegance dominating the scene. Also, there's an increased focus on multifunctional furniture pieces that maximise space and versatility, catering to the evolving needs of modern living spaces.
What kind of furniture do the millennials and GenZ prefer?
Millennials and Gen Z gravitate towards furniture that reflects their values of sustainability, versatility, and individuality. They prefer modular and customizable pieces that can adapt to their evolving lifestyles, as well as furniture with a story behind it—whether it's handmade by local artisans or sourced from sustainable materials.
How can one deck up cosy flats with furniture that are useful yet stunning?
Start by decluttering and organizing your space to create a sense of openness and flow. Choose furniture with clean lines and slim profiles to visually expand the room, and utilise mirrors to reflect light and create the illusion of space. Embrace a neutral colour palette to create a sense of airiness.
Opt for multipurpose furniture, such as sofa beds, nesting tables, and storage ottomans, to maximise functionality without sacrificing style. Embrace vertical storage solutions, utilize wall-mounted shelves, and invest in space-saving furniture designs like foldable tables and stackable chairs to make the most of limited space while creating a visually appealing environment. Finally, don't forget to leave room for breathing space and incorporate plenty of natural light.