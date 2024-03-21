Objectry's latest collection elegantly plays around Wabi Sabi

Deviating from their years of pixelated explorations, home décor label Objectry is back with a stunning multi-collection that includes a terracotta collection incorporating the various elements of Wabi Sabi.The quietly elegant edit consists a cane range comprising rattan chairs and lamps and a collection of small and big objects -- the small ones are made from terracotta clay while the larger pieces are made of board and micro-concrete. The idea for both is to invoke nostalgia and underscore the slowness of being. “Our intention with the furniture was to steer away from everything we’ve enjoyed perfection in with regards to straight lines. Each piece of furniture enjoys soft curves with smooth edges that feel like hand molded clay. The final outcome of this collection was nothing like what is familiar to us traditionally,” says Aanchal Goel, founder designer of the brand.
The ceramic forms have sharp edges and the skin reflects a texture of freshly baked objects. “Also, we have designed a rug that acts as a shape shifter to be used according to need. Constructed in two parts, the rug can hold a coffee table without having to shift it around to prevent imprints in your rug. Alternatively, it can be enjoyed as a whole,” Aanchal adds.
The terracotta collection consists of a rug, mirror, coffee table, chairs and a book rack. The main distinctive factor for the collection is the use of colour. ”We’ve almost never created any product that has colour because as a designer, I always like to amplify the materiality of a product through its design. For the same reason, we picked a material that is naturally coloured and used the memory of the material in a manner like never before. Whether it's the smaller products or the larger furniture pieces, they jog your memory while assisting you in creating a new one,” she explains.
Aanchal feels that the conventional choice of interiors nowadays is minimal and clutter free. “Maybe it's a personal bias, maybe it's still an aspiration but I've always felt that Objectry would be Rahul Khanna. I don’t know what his home looks like, but I feel like it'll be the type of home I'd want to see more of,” she says in a lighter vein.
She also tells us that people now, want to go back to simpler times -- towards natural materials that were a part of our childhood. Hence, furniture made from natural and organic materials like bamboo, rattan, reclaimed wood and others are increasingly in demand. “Small furniture items like the facet mirror or the organic shelf mirror can turn a room bigger than it actually is. Also, a step rug or the Terracotta rug can add warmth to the space,” she advises.