Objectry's latest collection elegantly plays around Wabi Sabi

Deviating from their years of pixelated explorations, home décor label Objectry is back with a stunning multi-collection that includes a terracotta collection incorporating the various elements of Wabi Sabi.The quietly elegant edit consists a cane range comprising rattan chairs and lamps and a collection of small and big objects -- the small ones are made from terracotta clay while the larger pieces are made of board and micro-concrete. The idea for both is to invoke nostalgia and underscore the slowness of being. “Our intention with the furniture was to steer away from everything we’ve enjoyed perfection in with regards to straight lines. Each piece of furniture enjoys soft curves with smooth edges that feel like hand molded clay. The final outcome of this collection was nothing like what is familiar to us traditionally,” says Aanchal Goel, founder designer of the brand.