Sussanne Khan launches luxurious bathware collection in collaboration with this German brand

Sternhagen, a German brand known for its luxurious sanitary ware and bathroom fittings, has announced its new collection in collaboration with renowned interior designer Sussanne Khan.
This collaboration showcases select designs by Sussanne Khan and marks a significant moment for both brands as they come together for the second time to present an exclusive range of products.
‘’Our mission is to create bathroom suites with an unmistakable, visually exciting, artistic appeal, so that when someone with an eye for superior design sees one of our products, they know that it could only be a Sternhagen," said Chirag Parekh, chairman and managing director, Sternhagen.
Sussanne Khan, interior designer and founder of The Charcoal Project, designed Sternhagan’s SK 02 Collection of bathroom fittings to showcase the brand's impressive advancements. The showcased products included glass basins, metallic basins and ceramic basins with art inspired by Moroccan tessellations and tilework.
Sternhagen's latest collection goes beyond just bathroom accessories; it represents a celebration of the timeless appeal of the equestrian aesthetic, reimagined for the modern luxury enthusiast.
With its natural tones and a blend of classic and contemporary design elements, each piece honors the enduring elegance of the equestrian world while incorporating a modern twist. Additionally, Sternhagen introduced its Smart WC, a technological innovation with smart controls and over 15 functions.
Sussanne Khan said, “We are excited for this collaboration with Sternhagen to showcase our unique styles in a fun and engaging way, while also highlighting the exceptional functionality and elegance of the brand.”
Sternhagen, a luxury bathroom design brand, emerged from the Carysil Group, the world's fourth-largest quartz sink manufacturer. The brand's global reach continues to inspire homeowners, architects, and interior designers worldwide, offering a diverse portfolio that caters to various design preferences, from classic to contemporary.