A handcrafted legacy: This collection is inspired by techniques from across India

The Naga chair, for instance, uses elephant grass, paying a heartfelt tribute to the tribal aesthetics of the Naga community, while the Otlo sofa brings a touch of nostalgia from traditional Gujarati homes. “The Otlo sofa is a deeply nostalgic piece for me. In traditional Gujarati homes, it is more than just a raised platform — it’s a space for conversations, for quiet reflection, a place that connects the home to the outside world,” says Ashiesh.

The playful yet refined Channapatna chair and Floor lamp reimagine the historic craft of lacquered wood toy-making, transforming childhood memories into sophisticated design statements. It’s a gentle reminder that art can be both fun and deeply meaningful.

The designer reveals that every creation starts with a simple spark of inspiration — sometimes from architectural lines, from traditional craft techniques, or even a fleeting emotion. The process is a warm collaboration with skilled artisans from all corners of India — from Channapatna wood workers to stone carvers in Rajasthan and metal craftsmen from Moradabad. He says, “these artisans bring generations of wisdom to the table, making each object not just a piece of furniture, but a living story.”