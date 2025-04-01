A handcrafted legacy: This collection is inspired by techniques from across India

This new collection tells a story of India’s vibrant past and its creative future. The invisible collection from Ashiesh Shah Atelier, is one which doesn’t demand too much attention, but invites the users with its warmth and feelings of familiarity. This collection includes furniture and mirrors which blends into homes with all aesthetics. The inspiration behind the collection is as diverse as culture itself. What makes it truly special is how each piece serves as a bridge between history and modernity.
The materials, the techniques, and even the design language are deeply tied to Indian heritage, but they’re presented in a way that feels relevant to today’s world. “It is about evolution, not preservation for the sake of nostalgia,” Ashiesh says.
The Naga chair, for instance, uses elephant grass, paying a heartfelt tribute to the tribal aesthetics of the Naga community, while the Otlo sofa brings a touch of nostalgia from traditional Gujarati homes. “The Otlo sofa is a deeply nostalgic piece for me. In traditional Gujarati homes, it is more than just a raised platform — it’s a space for conversations, for quiet reflection, a place that connects the home to the outside world,” says Ashiesh.
The playful yet refined Channapatna chair and Floor lamp reimagine the historic craft of lacquered wood toy-making, transforming childhood memories into sophisticated design statements. It’s a gentle reminder that art can be both fun and deeply meaningful.
The designer reveals that every creation starts with a simple spark of inspiration — sometimes from architectural lines, from traditional craft techniques, or even a fleeting emotion. The process is a warm collaboration with skilled artisans from all corners of India — from Channapatna wood workers to stone carvers in Rajasthan and metal craftsmen from Moradabad. He says, “these artisans bring generations of wisdom to the table, making each object not just a piece of furniture, but a living story.”
Ashiesh opens up about an incident which shaped their creative process, “While perfecting a finish on a wooden piece, a crack appeared in the wood — a crack that, instead of being a flaw, revealed a surprisingly beautiful natural texture. Rather than start over, the team embraced this happy accident and transformed it into a deliberate design feature.”
These moments of serendipity and openness to imperfection capture the spirit of the collection, echoing the Japanese philosophy of Wabi-sabi, where beauty is found in imperfection.