La Cour de Sidqa borrows from the English ornamentation and elegance

A highlight of this collection is the conscious use of negative space, which allows each detail to breathe. Despite the ornamentation, the pieces don’t feel cramped or over-the-top. Details are everything — concealed hardware, soft-shut mechanisms, and hand-rubbed finishes elevate the look and feel of the edit. Victorian influences appear in arches, turned legs, and decorative mouldings — reinterpreted in a more minimalist and intentional way. It is English in spirit, but not in excess. Less clutter, more character.

The furniture is made with sustainably sourced teak wood, while finishes include hand-tinted stains, matte lacquers, and natural oils — all cured slowly to preserve depth. Metals are brushed or antiqued in-house. Upholstery features Belgian linens and premium Indian cottons, all doublestitched and foam-layered for longevity. “The credit for immaculate craftsmanship goes to second and third-generation woodworkers from Rajasthan and Punjab,” says Kawal. Their inputs, drawing on generational wisdom, are considered at every stage. The Bourbon leather chair from this collection is a majestic brown piece, perfect for a bar setup — straight out of a period drama. The Toile de Jouy dining set brings the rustic countryside of England into your home. The rattan-backed chairs feel antique and grounded, while the indigo-blue tabletop features countryside illustrations reminiscent of colouring books. The Gold Indira sofa, with metallic ornamentation and pastel upholstery, invites you to channel your inner Bridgerton and live the princess life.