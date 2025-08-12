The furniture from Amber SU '25 will blend into your home with soft designs

When asked why he chose minimalism for this collection, Angad says it’s because it ages well and never goes out of style. “These days, homes are already full of colours, décor, cushions — so the furniture needs to breathe. We wanted to make something that doesn’t crowd the room. You can style it however you like, but the design itself is clean and comfortable. No drama. Just something that feels settled.”

The structure of each piece is made with solid, heavy wood for added strength. The hand-stitched leather is complemented by soft, textured fabrics that elevate the overall look.

These pieces are designed to bring warmth and balance into a room. They don’t dominate the space, but they definitely hold it together. The curves, textures, and materials all work in harmony to create a space that feels pulled together and inviting.

Prices start from `2,50,000.

Available online.

