The furniture from Amber SU '25 will blend into your home with soft designs

While maximalism is taking centre stage again, minimalist designs will never go out of the picture. Their simplicity and adaptability to fit into every vibe, every home, is what makes them relevant. In a world already brimming with sensory overload, we like our homes to be simple, clean, and free from excess jazz—something neat, subtle, and not demanding too much attention.
Avian’s Amber SU ’25 is a collection of living and dining furniture that blends into your home with ease, offering both functionality and comfort. The idea was to keep it minimal but not cold — something clean, yet with a strong vibe.
The effortless mix of softness and structure is inspired by Mediterranean design principles. “There’s something calming about Mediterranean spaces—rounded architecture, sun-washed tones, clean lines, and furniture that feels grounded but never bulky. That’s exactly what we tried to bring into this collection,” says Angad Puri, the founder.
The curves are designed to give a sense of flow with no hard edges. It’s smooth, sculptural, and feels like it belongs in the space, even before anything else is added.
Hand-stitched pure leather on the side panels adds texture — something that catches the eye up close—and where the curves end, solid wood legs with matte gold tips break the visual weight, giving the pieces a refined finish.
When asked why he chose minimalism for this collection, Angad says it’s because it ages well and never goes out of style. “These days, homes are already full of colours, décor, cushions — so the furniture needs to breathe. We wanted to make something that doesn’t crowd the room. You can style it however you like, but the design itself is clean and comfortable. No drama. Just something that feels settled.”
The structure of each piece is made with solid, heavy wood for added strength. The hand-stitched leather is complemented by soft, textured fabrics that elevate the overall look.
These pieces are designed to bring warmth and balance into a room. They don’t dominate the space, but they definitely hold it together. The curves, textures, and materials all work in harmony to create a space that feels pulled together and inviting.
Prices start from `2,50,000.
Available online.
