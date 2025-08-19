Halo is inspired by the timeless geometry of a circle

The designs are all about clean silhouettes, natural textures, and earthy tones, with the focus on handcrafted details — every weave, knot, or finish tells a story. Materials like raffia, jute, and cane bring warmth and character, while metal or wooden frames provide structure and durability.

The overall aesthetic is minimal yet rich. One of the standout materials used is raffia, a flexible material that perfectly complements the natural aesthetic. Artisans from Rajasthan, Kochi and Chandigarh meticulously weave and tie each design by hand onto metal or wooden frames, a labour-intensive craft that requires both patience and precision.

“Our products are entirely handmade, and that’s what makes it so special. It all starts on paper, with sketches and ideas coming to life. From there, it’s a journey of trial, creativity, and a lot of hard work. Many hands come together to bring each piece to life, our team carefully thinks through the size, material, and structure to make sure everything feels just right. Every step, from choosing the right weave to shaping the final form, is done with love, patience, and purpose,” says Kavya.