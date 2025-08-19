Halo is inspired by the timeless geometry of a circle

Lighting can make or break the look of a home. While it obviously illuminates a space, it can also act like statement pieces, dictating the vibe of the whole room. Cane lights, reminiscent of Bali, have been going around, and Woodshells hops on to the trend. The Halo collection is a versatile mix, including wall lamps, table lamps, pendant lamps, and floor lamps. It showcases an exploration of unique shapes and forms, with several pieces designed to shine both individually and when styled in clusters.
“The new collection draws inspiration from the timeless and fluid geometry of a circle.” Each piece in the collection reflects this theme in its own unique way,” says Kavya Gupta, the founder. She gives us an example, the Swirl lamp embodies the movement of a spiral, Nova evokes the glow of a halo that surrounds us, and Aurora mimics the gentle dance of light in delicate, structured circles.
The designs are all about clean silhouettes, natural textures, and earthy tones, with the focus on handcrafted details — every weave, knot, or finish tells a story. Materials like raffia, jute, and cane bring warmth and character, while metal or wooden frames provide structure and durability.
The overall aesthetic is minimal yet rich. One of the standout materials used is raffia, a flexible material that perfectly complements the natural aesthetic. Artisans from Rajasthan, Kochi and Chandigarh meticulously weave and tie each design by hand onto metal or wooden frames, a labour-intensive craft that requires both patience and precision.
“Our products are entirely handmade, and that’s what makes it so special. It all starts on paper, with sketches and ideas coming to life. From there, it’s a journey of trial, creativity, and a lot of hard work. Many hands come together to bring each piece to life, our team carefully thinks through the size, material, and structure to make sure everything feels just right. Every step, from choosing the right weave to shaping the final form, is done with love, patience, and purpose,” says Kavya.
Halo evokes a sense of warmth and comfort. At home, the lighting sets a cozy, welcoming mood which is perfect for unwinding after a long day. In café, the ambience leans toward relaxed and decorative, inviting you to enjoy a slow moment with a cup of coffee. And in workspaces, the designs offer focused, intimate lighting that supports productivity while maintaining a sense of calm.
No matter the setting, each piece is designed to elevate the mood and bring a sense of ease to the space.
Prices start at `3,000.
Available online.
