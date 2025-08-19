Rediscover serenity with this nature-inspired Kaya furniture line

In a world that moves at an unrelenting pace, the new Kaya collection by Terra Preta offers a much-needed pause. This furniture line of lounge chairs and sofas are an invitation to return to the primal human need for refuge. Inspired by the word ‘Kaya’—meaning home, shelter, or even body in various ancient languages—the collection is a proposal for a space where you can rest, breathe, and reconnect.

Kaya invites you to lounge in luxury

“We wanted Kaya to evoke the feeling of laying down a mattress in a shelter shaped by hand in the heart of nature,” says Felipe Lourenço, the designer. The key design elements are a celebration of simplicity and material honesty. Solid iroko wood, chosen for its resilience and warm, golden tones, forms the heart of each piece. This wood is hand-brushed and treated, allowing its natural grain and imperfections to remain visible, creating a tactile and organic feel that connects you to the natural world.