Get playful and creative with this Permission to Play from The Plated Project

The hassles of the world sometimes get to you to the point where you forget that life is about having fun, playing around and enjoying every moment. Permission to Play is a collection by The Plated Project that refuses to take design too seriously. Instead of beige minimalism and safe palettes, it offers a joyful dose of irreverence through DIY mirrors with decals, flat-packed flower kits, playful wall birds, and curvy little shelves.

Permission to Play is a décor collection which will channel your inner child

More than décor, it acts like a “permission slip” to stop overthinking, decorate with instinct, and rediscover the joy of play. The inspiration came from a realisation that many of us have lost our sense of play. “We noticed we were creating more for performance than for joy, so we gave ourselves a month-long pause — no pressure, no expectations — just making things that felt alive again. That freedom shaped the collection,” says Chitresh Sinha, the founder.