The brand's Majestic Redux line brings the joy of redecorating for the festive season

The onset of August brings a different kind of joy in all Indians. There is a festival almost every week, which means just another reason to celebrate and light up your homes. It almost feels like there is a three-month crescendo towards the ultimate celebration — Diwali, where the country comes together like one big family. “Our country doesn’t have a dominant autumn like the west, but we have something even better — the festive season,” says Disha Sharma, the founder and designer of Zufolo Designs. Their new collection Majestic Redux celebrates this very spirit of joyous redecoration. She believes that a home must look as vibrant as the joy we feel inside.

Zufolo's Majestic Redux is a celebration of festive décor

The collection features console tables, décor accents, lamps, and wall art — each piece crafted to strike a balance between ornate artistry and everyday functionality. “We wanted to blend finesse with utility, transforming essentials into objects of craft. It’s our way of welcoming the beauty of festivities into every home,” explains Disha. Gold highlights and subtle illumination run through most pieces, while the essence of Indian craftsmanship remains at the heart of the collection.