The brand's Majestic Redux line brings the joy of redecorating for the festive season

The onset of August brings a different kind of joy in all Indians. There is a festival almost every week, which means just another reason to celebrate and light up your homes. It almost feels like there is a three-month crescendo towards the ultimate celebration — Diwali, where the country comes together like one big family. “Our country doesn’t have a dominant autumn like the west, but we have something even better — the festive season,” says Disha Sharma, the founder and designer of Zufolo Designs. Their new collection Majestic Redux celebrates this very spirit of joyous redecoration. She believes that a home must look as vibrant as the joy we feel inside.
The collection features console tables, décor accents, lamps, and wall art — each piece crafted to strike a balance between ornate artistry and everyday functionality. “We wanted to blend finesse with utility, transforming essentials into objects of craft. It’s our way of welcoming the beauty of festivities into every home,” explains Disha. Gold highlights and subtle illumination run through most pieces, while the essence of Indian craftsmanship remains at the heart of the collection.
A hallmark of the brand is vegan inlay, a technique that respects animals and the ecosystem. Traditional methods such as carving, block printing, Ikat, and screen printing are reimagined in contemporary forms, giving the designs a distinct character. The sculptures, made from fibre, are lightweight yet durable, retaining the elegance of natural materials. Lampshades, on the other hand, showcase the timeless pleating technique, each one meticulously hand-sewn onto its frame.
One of the standout pieces of this collection is the Lady of the forest, a table-top décor piece emulating a tribal woman. “I was on a nature walk in the Himalayas with my dog, and saw a really beautiful piece of drift-wood. I brought this to my workshop in Delhi, and wanted to create a piece for my house. I designed it with my karigars, where the woman’s face is of a goddess, and is surrounded by elements of the forest. The whole piece took around two months to come to life, and I was just mind-blown. I then decided to include a fiber version of it in the new edit,” Disha says.
Majestic Redux is about embracing new beginnings and leaving behind the challenges of the year. It is perfect for those who want to redecorate their house for the festive season, while still not straying from the contemporary look of the home.
Prices start at `2,100.
Available online.
