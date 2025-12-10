Celebrate Venkatagiri’s buttery softness and subtle motifs in pastel shades

Traditionally, their expertise has been centered around weaving saris; the core identity of Venkatagiri. On Tanvi’s demand, this is the first time they have created fabrics specifically for curtains and home furnishings. “The artisans are excited about this new direction and the possibilities it opens up. We’re proud to partner with them in expanding the reach of this beautiful craft into modern homes,” she adds.

For this range, Tanvi picked pure handloom cotton that can add that much-needed rustic and earthy warmth to a house. Shades like butter yellow and peach pink add a welcoming character, merging the modern vibrancy with the traditional soul of Venkatagiri.

There are cushions too, that come in both square and rectangular formats, featuring simple checks that blend the charm of south Indian weaving with an English cottage-core aesthetic. They add gentle pops of colour to any space, whether placed on a sofa, an accent chair, or layered on a bed. “The curtains, on the other hand, work well in living rooms, where their soft handloom texture and airy weave bring a grounded elegance,” she adds.

Prices start at Rs 2,125.

Available online.