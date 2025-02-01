Revitalise your home with UDC Homes’ winter-inspired wallpaper designs

Winter is a season for fresh starts, cosy comforts, and reimagining the spaces we call home. While the mornings arrive with a hush of cold, indoors, the scene is entirely different — a canvas of warmth, creativity, and endless possibilities. This winter, UDC Homes invites you to transform your world, starting with the walls that shape your life.
Founded by Neha Jain, UDC Homes has been redefining how beauty can be integrated into every room for over 25 years. Neha shares, “Winter is the perfect season to embrace change, to turn inward, and revitalise the spaces that define our daily lives. At UDC Homes, we believe that the walls of your home should do more than just support your roof—they should tell your story, evoke emotion, and inspire creativity.”
The brand’s latest wallpaper collection, Picturesque, is a poetic ode to winter’s beauty. Neha says, “This collection is about the stories that nature tells us — stories of resilience, tranquility, and timeless beauty. Each design brings a touch of the natural world indoors, inviting its peaceful energy into your living space.”
One standout from the collection is The Zanzibar, which captures the energy of the African savannah. Elephants, zebras, and gazelles move across the design, embodying resilience as they navigate the vast, wild landscape. “With The Zanzibar, we wanted to channel the vitality of the African wilderness, creating a space that feels alive with energy and beauty,” says Neha.
Next, Golden Timberland transports you into a bamboo forest, where cranes stand gracefully amidst towering stalks. This peaceful design brings nature’s tranquility into your home with the balance of vibrant greenery and the elegance of the cranes. Neha describes it as “a reminder of nature’s delicate harmony—every branch, every leaf has its purpose, creating a space of quiet beauty.”
In The Oasis, the serene landscape of a tranquil sanctuary unfolds, where majestic trees meet carefully crafted dwellings. This wallpaper showcases a timeless beauty where desert elements meet lush, green life. The Heritage Tropics follows, with its striking contrast between the desert and oasis. Then comes Early Summer Lotus, where the golden light of early summer casts a glow over shimmering lotus leaves, while birds sing in the air. The raw natural wood veneer meets gold and silver foil in this design, blending textures and materials to create a mural that radiates tranquility and warmth. “The delicate shimmer of the lotus and the soft glow of the sun create a peaceful atmosphere—perfect for the winter months,” says Neha.
As the collection continues, The Rainforest brings the dense, vibrant world of Southeast Asia’s rainforests to life. Finally, The Boughs and Birdscape takes flight with intricate branches and dynamic birds in flight, blending nature’s elegance with a sense of movement and vitality.
Neha adds, “It’s about bringing art into your home in a way that feels timeless.”
Price on request. Available online.
