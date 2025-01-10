The Bali Lights collection will bring a rustic, earthy touch to your house

Picture yourself basking in the sun on a beach in Bali, with the sound of waves crashing into each other, away from all the city hustle and bustle. This is an ambience none of us want to get away from. Now what if we told you, you can bring this Bali magic right inside your homes? Whispering Homes’ Bali Lights collection of table lamps, pendant lamps, and wall baskets made from rattan and bamboo will take you back to the rustic charm of Bali beaches.

The designs centre around minimalism, nature-inspired patterns, and earthy tones. The use of rattan and bamboo brings in a natural texture, while the boho-inspired shapes and patterns create a relaxing and stylish aesthetic. The usage of these materials make the whole collection eco-friendly. “We have ensured that every stage of production is sustainable,” says Ashima Singla, the founder.