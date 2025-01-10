The Bali Lights collection will bring a rustic, earthy touch to your house

Picture yourself basking in the sun on a beach in Bali, with the sound of waves crashing into each other, away from all the city hustle and bustle. This is an ambience none of us want to get away from. Now what if we told you, you can bring this Bali magic right inside your homes? Whispering Homes’ Bali Lights collection of table lamps, pendant lamps, and wall baskets made from rattan and bamboo will take you back to the rustic charm of Bali beaches.
The designs centre around minimalism, nature-inspired patterns, and earthy tones. The use of rattan and bamboo brings in a natural texture, while the boho-inspired shapes and patterns create a relaxing and stylish aesthetic. The usage of these materials make the whole collection eco-friendly. “We have ensured that every stage of production is sustainable,” says Ashima Singla, the founder.
An important aspect of the production process of this collection was collaboration with artists from Orissa and Vietnam. “Working closely with them not only helped us create beautiful handcrafted pieces but also allowed us to understand their traditions and heritage. It was a fulfilling experience, especially knowing that we were able to provide meaningful work opportunities to local artisans, including many women,” adds Suchitra Singh, head of the design team. The artisans have created intricate and detailed weaves, a testament of pure talent.
The neutral colours ensure that although the weaves are intricate, the look of the pieces are subtle, yet eye-catching. It creates a sense of connection with nature and relaxation, bringing warmth, tranquillity, and a soothing vibe to any space.
To enhance the tropical vibe, this collection can be paired with earthy tones and neutral colours. A cool colour palette—shades of blue and green will bring a pop of vibrance as well as seamlessly blend into the vibe. Placing it with faux or indoor plants will add to the tropical and earthy mood, transporting you to a serene beach.
Prices start at ₹1,499. Available online.