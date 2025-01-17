Light up your dreams: This new collection of lighting options will add some quirk to your room

Fairytales and bedtime stories have a different charm and nostalgia attached to them. It evokes a sense of curiosity, mystery, and comfort at the same time. Whether it is the happy endings or the heroic victory of good over bad, it always leaves us with a warm smile and a night of sweet dreams. This collection of lights, lamps and chandeliers, a collaboration between House of Kaji and Harshita Jamtani Designs, will remind you of the playful warmth of bedtime fairytales. The versatile lights can be used in the children room as well as in any other room to evoke a sense of whimsical nostalgia.

A highlight of this collection is its tactile texture brought about with stoneware clay and their in house clay paste made with waste marble powder, waste glass powder, lime plaster, and adhesives. The clay paste is applied to metal elements and the clay body to give them a soft, cohesive look, removing any ruggedness and ensuring the entire piece has a harmonious texture.