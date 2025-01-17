Light up your dreams: This new collection of lighting options will add some quirk to your room

Fairytales and bedtime stories have a different charm and nostalgia attached to them. It evokes a sense of curiosity, mystery, and comfort at the same time. Whether it is the happy endings or the heroic victory of good over bad, it always leaves us with a warm smile and a night of sweet dreams. This collection of lights, lamps and chandeliers, a collaboration between House of Kaji and Harshita Jamtani Designs, will remind you of the playful warmth of bedtime fairytales. The versatile lights can be used in the children room as well as in any other room to evoke a sense of whimsical nostalgia.
A highlight of this collection is its tactile texture brought about with stoneware clay and their in house clay paste made with waste marble powder, waste glass powder, lime plaster, and adhesives. The clay paste is applied to metal elements and the clay body to give them a soft, cohesive look, removing any ruggedness and ensuring the entire piece has a harmonious texture.
Another interesting aspect of this collection is the forms inspired by childhood imagination, which evoke a sense of playfulness and exploration. It draws from organic shapes and nostalgic childhood motifs, interpreted in a contemporary way. From forms inspired by animal ears to umbrella-like shapes with scalloped edges, the collection seeks to spark curiosity and evoke a sense of wonder for both children and adults.
These ideas made the creation of the collection fun for the local artisans as well as the designers. “During the early design phase when we were experimenting with the shapes and details, the artisans had a lot of fun debating which elements resembled which animal’s ears,” shares Harshita. Local artisans, the heart of this collection, were pivotal in getting the textured details right, and giving each piece a unique personal touch.
Just like the forms of this collection are playful, the way it can be used also reflects the same idea. The wall lights and pendent lights allow you to rearrange the pieces, resembling a game of blocks. The lights come arranged in a way the designer thinks suitable, but the order of elements can be shuffled as one likes. You can also invert the light to make it an uplighter or downlighter depending on the mood you want to evoke. The chandelier, an amalgamation of all the interesting elements will remind you of the huge houses in fairytales — a perfect blend of whimsy design and luxurious look.
The opulence is evoked with the pastel colour palette. The subtle colours make sure the texture and design are highlighted while keeping it quirky. It also makes the collection versatile, fitting perfectly in a children room as well as the master bedroom, exuding a mood of warmth, joy and creativity.
Price starts at INR 18,500. Available online.