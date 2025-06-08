Taking a family legacy forward, ‘Virsa’ features bridal couture exuding divinity and grandeur

A wedding is more than a ceremony—it is a mirror to a couple’s journey, a reflection of their roots, their families, and the life they dream of building together. While every element is carefully chosen, it is the bride’s ensemble that captures the gaze, holding within it a world of meaning. Every weave, every thread, every motif carries intention—a story waiting to be told.
Every daughter has, at some point, draped her mother’s wedding attire, gazed into the mirror, and imagined herself stepping into those same memories. Bridalwear, after all, is more than a moment—it is destined to become an heirloom. It is passed down through generations, transforming into a family’s most treasured possession.
As a tribute to this enduring legacy, Angad Singh presents Virsa – The Transcendence: a bridal couture collection that celebrates heritage in its most regal form. Featuring lehengas, saris, gowns, and ceremonial ensembles, the collection marries the timeless elegance of zardozi embroidery with the majestic grace of double dupatta draping.
The inspiration stems from the idea of inheritance of clothing, customs, emotion, strength, and identity. “I grew up surrounded by textiles, silhouettes, and the sound of embroidery frames constantly at work. My family has been in the Indian bridalwear industry for decades — I would spend weekends at the workshop with my father, observing fittings, fabric selections, and karigars working by hand for hours. It taught me that bridalwear is about emotional architecture,” says Angad.
Virsa – The Transcendence intends to bring a divine vibe, where the designs are not just for beauty, but evoke emotions. “Devotion is about the process — the hours of handwork, the respect for the artisan’s time, and the belief that what we’re creating will become a part of someone’s sacred milestone,” Angad explains. Every detail is chosen for a reason: the shades of red and ivories to signify love and power, the double drapes to honour tradition, the embroidery placements to tell a story of flora-fauna and architecture of undivided Punjab.
The collection features raw silk, tissue, organza, and soft net. Embroidery is rooted in traditional zardozi, enhanced with resham, sequins, dabka, and subtle gota work. The highlight is the double dupatta styling — a classic element reimagined for today’s bride. Traditional zardozi is done with a more breathable structure and has reintroduced double dupatta styling as a modern ceremonial element.
The craftsmanship nods to older bridalwear philosophies while adapting to contemporary sensibilities. Angad says that the modern bride is going back to the roots with a variation in styling. “Today’s bride wants to feel regal but also be able to move, dance, and celebrate without restriction. Comfort is no longer secondary. Brides are also looking for modularity — pieces they can restyle, dupattas they can re-wear, silhouettes that reflect who they are, not just where they come from. As a new age bridal designer, I try to bridge both worlds — preserving the sentiment and richness of traditional bridalwear, but adapting the structure, weight, and styling to suit a modern lifestyle. It’s about creating couture that honours the past but fits seamlessly into the present.”
Prices start at ₹97,500.
Available online.
