This home decor collection heavily draws from embracing the dualities of life

Life is full of highs and lows, moments of movement and stillness. Vahe’s latest collection, Ebbs & Flows, brings this rhythm to life through sculptural art, blending two seemingly opposite materials — papier-mâché and brass. One is soft, organic, and raw, while the other is structured, luminous, and rigid. This collection features benches, chairs, lighting options and wall art.

For Vahe, design is deeply personal. “This ensemble is a state of mind, and that’s what drives my practice,” says Vaishnavi Walvekar, the founder. The pieces capture life’s movement in abstract yet intentional for ms — some with smooth, continuous lines, others fragmented, reflecting the ups and downs we all experience.

The design language of Ebbs & Flows is shaped by a love for contrast. The interplay of papier-mâché and brass isn’t just visual — it’s a conversation between fragility and strength. “I always look for textural juxtapositions because materials tell different stories,” Vaishnavi explains. From the delicate smoothness of paper to its raw, sculpted textures, the collection invites touch as much as thought.