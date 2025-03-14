This home decor collection heavily draws from embracing the dualities of life

Life is full of highs and lows, moments of movement and stillness. Vahe’s latest collection, Ebbs & Flows, brings this rhythm to life through sculptural art, blending two seemingly opposite materials — papier-mâché and brass. One is soft, organic, and raw, while the other is structured, luminous, and rigid. This collection features benches, chairs, lighting options and wall art.
For Vahe, design is deeply personal. “This ensemble is a state of mind, and that’s what drives my practice,” says Vaishnavi Walvekar, the founder. The pieces capture life’s movement in abstract yet intentional for ms — some with smooth, continuous lines, others fragmented, reflecting the ups and downs we all experience.
The design language of Ebbs & Flows is shaped by a love for contrast. The interplay of papier-mâché and brass isn’t just visual — it’s a conversation between fragility and strength. “I always look for textural juxtapositions because materials tell different stories,” Vaishnavi explains. From the delicate smoothness of paper to its raw, sculpted textures, the collection invites touch as much as thought.
Vahe’s creations walk the line between sculptural and functional art, blending modern abstraction with traditional craftsmanship. The pieces emerge from instinct and experimentation. “I sketch some ideas, but many are directly sculpted on a smaller scale first. There are always more concepts than final pieces, ” Vaishnavi admits.
One of the key pieces, Quiet contemplation, embodies this philosophy beautifully. The artwork portrays a figure absorbed in thought, draped in the folds of industrial cotton linen, known as Manjarpat in Maharashtra. When stretched across papier-mâché elevations, the fabric takes on intrinsic creases and folds, creating an interplay of tension and release. This piece, like the entire collection, is an invitation to pause, reflect, and engage in deeper introspection.
For Vaishnavi, abstract art is all about freedom. “It gives more room for imagination,” she says, seeing each piece as an open-ended dialogue with the viewer. Her distinct style comes from a love of mixing textures, forms, and finishes within a single piece. It’s this signature contrast that makes her work stand out. But beyond the art itself, Ebbs & Flows sets a mood — one of peace and introspection. Each curve, edge, and texture reminds us that balance isn’t about perfection, but about embracing the natural ebb and flow of existence. Through her work, Vaishnavi invites us to pause, reflect, and find beauty in life’s constant motion.
Price starts at Rs 36,000.
Available online.
Mail ID: indulge@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @indulexpress