Here’s an edit that will enhance the mood of your house with the interplay of light and shadow

Lighting can change the whole vibe of your home, and consequently change your mood too. Ample natural lighting can uplift your spirits, while a mellow yellow light can calm you down. It is also used to accentuate certain parts of a home, and sometimes even to hide design mistakes. “Lighting isn’t just about brightening a room — it’s about creating an experience,” says Aryaman Jain, the founder of Innovative Design Studio, while talking about the philosophy behind The Curatorial Edit, the latest showcase. This collection goes beyond functionality, treating lighting as an art form that sets the mood and tells a story.

Each fixture in the collection is a blend of global influences, merging traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. The selection features sculptural forms, intricate details, and a thoughtful play of light and shadow. Materials like glass, metal, and fabric are carefully chosen to bring out the character of each piece, making them as beautiful when unlit as when they illuminate a space.

The curation process began with an in-depth study of the evolving tastes of India’s design-conscious audience. “Behind the scenes, the setup was a whirlwind of activity. The team worked against the clock to transform an empty space into an immersive showcase. The rush, the last-minute adjustments, and the final reveal made for an exhilarating experience — one that mirrored the passion poured into the collection itself, ” reminisces Aryaman.