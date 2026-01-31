Monolithic forms and intimate spaces: KNarrative 576’s Citadel Series is shaped by memory, not trends

Before it becomes an object, design begins with an idea that comes from lived realities. Sometimes as numbers, sometimes as silence. KNarrative 576 is built from both. The brand’s name carries an intentional pause — the K is silent and represents a “quiet symbol of my belief in individuality, intuition and the unseen narrative that shapes all creative work,” explains founder Krsnam Bhatia.
The second half of the brand name, 576 was once a boarding school stock number — a marker of discipline, order and sameness. “Through this brand, I’ve tried to redefine that number. Today, it stands for rejecting the ordinary and choosing the deeply personal,” shares Krsnam. The objects carry lineage, and are shaped by the designer, but completed by those who live with them.
This thinking crystallises in their latest drop, the Citadel Series. Rooted in Krsnam’s long standing fascination with brutalist architecture and Soviet-era monuments, the collection leans into monolithic forms and disciplined geometry. “I wanted the pieces to give a sense of strength and balance using basic shapes to create a feeling of stillness,” he says. The result is furniture and lighting that feel anchored, almost ceremonial — the Totem console table, Memoir bench and Obelisk floor lamp standing like contemporary relics within a space.
Materials play a central role here. Sheet metal fabrication and mosaic tile work form the backbone of the Citadel Series, punctuated by subtle use of cast aluminium. It marks a tonal shift from the brand’s earlier Living Systems collection, which drew inspiration from an unexpected moment. “I saw a small plant emerging through a crack in concrete,” Krsnam recalls. “That contrast between structure and wild growth became the idea.” Natural weaving techniques, aluminium casting and fringed lampshades mirrored that tension.
The journey from idea to object is slow and considered. Krsnam moves from visual research and sketching to CAD modelling, then into close collaboration with craftsmen. “Design isn’t just about what we make, it’s about what the piece holds once it leaves us,” he concludes.
Price on request. Available online.
