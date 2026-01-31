Monolithic forms and intimate spaces: KNarrative 576’s Citadel Series is shaped by memory, not trends

The second half of the brand name, 576 was once a boarding school stock number — a marker of discipline, order and sameness. “Through this brand, I’ve tried to redefine that number. Today, it stands for rejecting the ordinary and choosing the deeply personal,” shares Krsnam. The objects carry lineage, and are shaped by the designer, but completed by those who live with them.

This thinking crystallises in their latest drop, the Citadel Series. Rooted in Krsnam’s long standing fascination with brutalist architecture and Soviet-era monuments, the collection leans into monolithic forms and disciplined geometry. “I wanted the pieces to give a sense of strength and balance using basic shapes to create a feeling of stillness,” he says. The result is furniture and lighting that feel anchored, almost ceremonial — the Totem console table, Memoir bench and Obelisk floor lamp standing like contemporary relics within a space.