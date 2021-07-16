The Nail Project in Hyderabad is taking the cruelty-free route for pampering sessions

Imagine getting your nails done as you look out from a giant glass window to take in the view of the lush green KBR Park. The Nail Project by dentist-turned-entrepreneur Sparsha Reddy offers just that. She tells us at the outset, “I am the ninth doctor in my family.



So I wanted to choose the road less travelled, hence started this nail salon. I have always been fond of getting my nails done as a child and I feel well-done nails can lighten up anyone’s mood.” The moment you step in the salon, the sorbet pink and pastel green of the walls and the furniture make you feel at home. The lighting is warm and inviting. We like the fact that the pastel interiors are offset with subtle gold-rimmed mirrors and golden accents on the furniture.



As we speak, Sparsha highlights that they took into account all the COVID-19 safety protocols before they launched. Chairs are placed at a safe distance from each other to ensure there’s social distancing. Thorough sanitisation and sterilisation of instruments also take place at regular intervals.

Sparsha Reddy

Sparsha deliberately ensures that one does not stare at screens while they are there. One can listen to the music and indulge in a pampering session for a much-needed digital detox. One of the other highlights of the Nail Project is that it uses vegan and cruelty-free products for the services. “All our gel polishes are vegan. However, that does not mean the polishes are any less durable or do not give the same finish. They are just more environment-friendly,” elaborates Sparsha. She adds that there’s a section for vegan soaps and body scrubs for their customers as well.

Apart from the regular services like nail extensions, manicures and pedicures, one can also look forward to their chrome and ombre polish and velvet nails. They recommend that one checks out the foot and hand massages with their signature pedicure as well, with a gorgeous view outside.



At Jubilee Hills.

Around Rs 2,000.