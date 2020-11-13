In a unique yet delicious battle, watch two executive chefs - Chef Vijay and Chef Owaize - fight it out by whipping up their signature specialties. At the Battle of Masters, guests will get to choose from classic dishes like Jumbo Prawn dusted with Champagne butter emulsion, Murg Hawal Mahal, Gilafi Sheek, and modern delights like Aloo Shakkarkand Aur Chilgoza Ki Tikki, Karavali Fish curry, Italian Focaccia with Lamb Galouti Burger, among others. At Wharf 2.0, Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay. Details online.