Montegrappa Gladiator and Automobili Lamborghini 60° to be showcased in Chennai

Makoba, the one-stop shop for premium pens, introduces the Montegrappa Gladiator and Automobili Lamborghini 60° — an ultra-luxury, limited-edition writing instrument designed and crafted by Montegrappa in India — for the first time in Chennai.
The Montegrappa Gladiator is an exclusive pen that draws inspiration from the legendary fighters of ancient Rome. Handcrafted from precious metals and equipped with top-tier writing components, it caters to collectors and business professionals seeking the epitome of power in a pen. The pen’s design, a culmination of nearly five years of meticulous work, showcases a detachable torso with articulated arms and a hinged visor, presenting both a man and a fighting machine. Vermeil detailing adds a touch of glamour to the gritty, burnished silver finish, featuring symbols of imperial grandeur like the Aquila Romana and SPQR motto.
Automobili Lamborghini 60° is a precious all-Italian, handcrafted limited edition that blends advanced materials, technical prowess and futuristic design to pay homage to an Italian icon in its anniversary year. The Lamborghini style codes are also present in the ultra-light hexagonal profile of the pen made of numerically-milled aerospace aluminum and covered in forged carbon fibre.
Speaking about the launch and Chennai’s first Pen Show, Sripal Jain of Makoba India, says, “The Chennai’s first Pen Show will be about showcasing the vast range but selected models from the top-class pen brands from around the world.”
There will be over 1000+ pens available and over 200+ ink shades to choose from.
Price ranges between Rs 2,000 and Rs 15,00,000.
From March 1 to 3
At Jhaver Plaza, 1-A, Nungambakkam.
-- manuvipin@newindianexpress.com