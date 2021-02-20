This yoga program is for 'app-solutely' everybody. That's what Malaika Arora, Shikhar Dhawan, Aishwaryaa Dhanush and Sarvesh Shashi - investors in yoga-based wellness ecosystem SARVA - came together to announce recently.

The hope is to positively impact the lives of five million users through free yoga and mindfulness programs across the globe for the next 365 days. This includes different kinds of yoga workout videos, guided meditations, mindfulness music, sleep stories and healthy recipes.

Malaika Arora, co-founder, SARVA and Diva Yoga said, “Yoga is holistic in nature and is one of the best mechanisms for overall physical, mental & emotional health! I’ve disciplined myself for the last 25 years and have learned so much in that time through yoga. I’ve discovered that the body responds positively to nutritious food and wholesome experiences. I truly believe that the benefits of yoga aren’t just skin deep. The limitless power it possesses can be wielded with more additions like a Sattvic diet and simple breathing techniques that can literally rejuvenate one’s self in minutes. The pandemic has reinforced why it was one of the best decisions to have inculcated yoga into my routine and the SARVA app has been my enabler.”

The discussion saw each of these big names discuss the benefits of yoga and the impact that it had on their lives after the pandemic hit in 2020.



Sarvesh Shashi, Founder, SARVA and Diva Yoga said, “2020 has been a year of fight, acceptance and gratitude for almost everyone across the world. Continuous evolution became a way of life as the times challenged us. On one hand as we closed most of our studios, we believe that digital health and wellness will be the cornerstones of our life in the years ahead as reinforced by the recent pandemic. The practice of yoga can go a long way in helping us stay fit both mentally and physically. I have undergone a 360-degree transformation ever since I started practicing yoga since the age of 6 and I wish to help people reap the same benefits across the globe. Our quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of over 50% since our digital launch in April 2020, goes on to show the increasing need for yoga in our lives. It was also heartening to see positive sentiments of users towards what we are doing and that the future prospects for both SARVA and yoga-based health and wellness look promising.”