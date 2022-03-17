Holi Healing: A list of skin and hair care products to protect you from colours

As much as Holi reminds us of colours, food and desi parties; it also brings in skin and hair damage. UV Rays, dust, colours and their chemicals can do more harm than good and it’s an absolute necessity to take precautions ahead of stepping out. We have prepared a list of Pre and Post Holi essentials that will take the stress off your head and allow you to make the best out of this Spring festival. Check it out:

Pre-Holi

Moisture Lock

Locking in some moisture before stepping out is undoubtedly a clever way to combat colour particles sticking to your hair follicles. Homegrown brand The Moms Co. has launched a Natural Hair Strengthening Oil enriched with the goodness of Amla, Bhringraj and Coffee that can protect your hair from breakage, split ends and hair fall.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 429 for 100ml

Where? themomsco.com

Hydrate and Replenish

Shield your face from destructive colours and chemicals with Juice Beauty’s Stem Cellular Replenishing Oil. It will not just help you protect your skin but keep it hydrated while you immerse yourself in Holi colours. The fast absorbing facial oil is infused with jojoba esters that will give you a healthy glow as you head out.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 8500

Where? boddess.com

Sun-Shield

Be it Holi or not, a sunscreen is a must on the skincare list whenever you’re stepping out. Shield your skin not just from colours, but from the harsh effect of UVA/UVB rays with Forest Essential’s Sun Fluid made with tender coconut water, fresh basil leaves and aloe vera. The Sun Fluid has an SPF 50| PA++ with Yashada Bhasma that rewinds the skin-ageing clock and environmental damages.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 1175

Where? foresessentials.com

Post-Holi

Tan Protect

Holi is unimaginable without some outdoor activity, and you cannot simply avoid putting on a tan when out in the sun. Your skin needs some special care after tolerating all the Holi tantrums. Try out O3+ range of Holi Skincare Essentials to combat harsh chemicals and tan this season. Choose O3+ Professional D-Tan Removal Pack for a radiant complexion as it’s packed with the goodness of stonecrop.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 747

Where? o3plus.com & amazon.in

Scrub it off

Holi colours can be pretty stubborn as they get stuck in your pores and require multiple washes before going away for good. An exfoliating scrub can come to your rescue in such a case and leave your skin feeling soft and supple. Vedic’s Watermelon Body Scrub contains volcano sand and vitamin-e oils that will not leave your skin feeling dry.

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 699

Where? amazon.in & vedicnaturals.co

Hair Repair

Once you’re done with the revelry, and wondering how you can restore the nutrients to your mane without burdening it with more chemicals, Mother Sparsh has the perfect solution for you. Their Intense Hair Treatment Kit consists of a Dashmool hair lep, 30 herbs hair oil, Jabapushp hair cleanser and conditioner. Let your hair be as voluminous as ever with some extra shine post-Holi this year!

Pocket pinch: Rs. 2172

Where? mothersparsh.com