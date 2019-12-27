Despite getting a campus job with a good pay packet, after getting a degree in automobile engineering from a Chennai college, Manas Maity opted for a post of maintenance engineer and test rider at Yamaha, to follow his passion in biking. But he had an even bigger passion for photography and a few personal mishaps and consequent job loss made him change track completely, and turn into a fine wedding and portrait photographer.

“I loved to click pictures since my schooldays, and when I passed my boards, my father gave me a reel camera. Later, I got a small Canon point and shoot digital camera and clicked whatever held my fancy — from fruit stalls to people having conversations on roads,” recalls the 34-year-old, who hails from Jharkhand. Later in life, when he decided to pursue photography as a full-time profession, he thought Kolkata would be the best place to work. “It’s an arts and culture hub, and I thought prospects would be better here than Jharkhand,” he tells.

Hence, he travelled overnight in a train from Jharkhand to Kolkata to finish a gruelling one-year course at an institute in Hatibagan, and started afresh in the city with only a backpack and `7,000. “In the past three years, I have covered more than 500 weddings and done countless portrait photography projects. I aim to grow as a portrait photographer, and primarily shoot in the Western format,” he says.

The pictures of the models accompanying this column were clicked by Manas as a series of portrait photography. “Indira is very energetic and makes a good deal of effort for the shoots. She has a great dressing sense and a dazzling smile. Paramita’s height is an asset, and her poses and expressions are very professional. Debsmita is an eagre learner while Dipanwita is very vibrant and possesses a grungy style,” signs off Manas.

Indira Majumder | 29, height: 5 ft 3 inches

An HR professional, Indira loves modelling in her free time. “I am very feminine and not a T-shirt and jeans person. I love skirts short, and long and short dresses. Even when I am working, I keep experimenting with formals, and I love straight-fit cotton pants,” she tells us. The colours too have to be very soft and feminine for Indira, replete with laces and frills in chiffons and other fabrics.

“I am a rainbow person when it comes to colours, and I like almost every bright colour. But my most favourite colours comprise red and black, besides the pastel hues of blue and green,” she tells us. Indira is minimalist when it comes to accessories, and apart from a sleek engagement ring and pendants or studs, she hardly wears any ornaments. “Make-up too, for me, means staying natural and just a little base, lipstick and eyeliner will do it for me. But I experiment a lot with my hair, and sometimes, I like them curly, at times wavy or even poker straight,” says Indira, who is a lot into art and crafts, and loves painting.

Paramita Das | 31, height: 5 ft 3 inches

A school teacher by profession, Paramita’s passion lies in modelling and she has even won various local beauty pageants and taken part in TV reality shows. “Since I am a teacher, I have to wear saris to school every day, and they are usually Dhakai and light-weave handlooms that are comfortable and stylish. Otherwise, I prefer jeans crop tops, skirts and almost anything,” says the effervescent Paramita, whose favourite colours are white and red.

She loves accessorising her saris with unique jewellery, especially long neckpieces with threadwork. “I love wearing watches and high heels. I keep my makeup very light during the day. But for any evening occasion, it’s always deep-kohl eyes for me,” tells Paramita, who also happens to be a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

Dipanwita Paul | 22, height: 5 ft 4 inches

This postgraduate student of English and an avid biker loves to shoot experimental portraits. “I love wearing Western outfits and my favourite colours include black and deep blue. I love solid colours more than prints, but shirts with small checks over blue denim look great,” says the spunky 22-year-old. When it comes to ethnic wear, it’s only monochrome saris in chiffon paired with full-sleeve, embellished blouses for her.

“I love chunky earrings, especially in silver. At times, I also love wearing a heavy gold neckpiece to up the look. Make-up for me is usually kajal and lip shades, but if it’s an occasion, I love smoky eyes with nude lips,” says Dipanwita.

Debsmita Chowdhury | 24, height: 5 ft 2 inches

Fresh out of university, Debsmita loves to keep it casual. “I love wearing jeans and trousers with loose tees. And for formal wear, it’s either saris or anarkali kurtas. At times, it can also be a simple blazer and trousers. I love polka dots in all sizes and colours. Apart from jeans, I love wearing short and midi dresses, and shorts with medium-sized tops,” says the pretty girl, who’s obsessed with all shades of yellow.

“I love copying actor Swastika Mukherjee’s style. She simply looks ravishing in saris, and the way she wears them is incredible,” enthuses Debsmita, who loves accessorising her saris with loads of junk bangles. “My make-up mantra is a simple, dewy look,” adds the girl who loves drawing pencil sketches.

