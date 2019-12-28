With chilly winter back in Kolkata it's time for visits to a few outdoor spots for everyone and Nicco Park surely appears in every family's list. This theme-based amusement park is back some really interesting Special Winter Packages this time for its visitors and they all come with attractive offers including Picnicco Day Out Packages, Happy Hours, Winter Offer and Magical Panda Lights.

Festival of Magical Panda Lights

Since this is the best time for picnics Nicco Park has decided to offer Picnicco Day Out Package where a minimum of 25 persons can enjoy no less than 48 rides and other attractions besides sumptuous veg or non-veg thali at Rs 800 (AI) in the Deluxe Package. There will be an exclusive seating arrangement included for the picnickers at the Magical Panda Lights area in the packages. This offer will be valid in the weekend too till February 2020.

The Winter Offer package entitles a visitor to Entry and 13 specific rides in the main park at Rs 150 per person.

The Happy Hours package entitles a visitor to 13 specified rides in the main park at Rs 99 only per person. There are several other rides too and the hours start from 4 pm onwards. This is valid on all days.

Festival of Magical Panda Lights

'Festival of Magical Panda Lights from China' introduced recently is an extravagant display of colourful Chinese culture and customs through various light arts. The visitors will get a chance to see the enchanting illuminations with the Walk Through shows twice a day besides spending time at the open-air restaurant over some delectable Chinese and Tandoori items.

“Winters are the time for merry-making and the number of visitors in our park increases during this time. These are pocket-friendly offers and are a great value proposition for our visitors”, says Abhijit Dutta, MD and CEO, Nicco Parks & Resorts.

These offers will be on till February 29, 2020. Nicco Park normally opens from 10.30 am until 7.30 pm all days throughout the year.