For those of you who are still stuck in the office and are yet to figure out their New Year Eve’s plan, we have curated an extensive list to help you out.

1. XOYO Club & Bar

Ring in the New Year at XOYO Club & Bar with DJ Panda taking up the decks for some foot-tapping rock music alongside some Bollywood number. The two-storey bar and club is set to cheer you up with unlimited food and drinks, flowing all night, up until 5 am.

Where: XOYO Bar & Club, Thane

When: Dec 31, 9 pm to Jan 1, 5 am

Entry: Rs 3,000 onwards

2. HYDE Bar

Drinks at HYDE

One of the coolest and chic bar in the iconic art district of Kala Ghoda, HYDE offers a dim-lit luxurious space to celebrate your new year with some music, food and specially curated cocktails.

Where: HYDE, Kala Ghoda

When: Dec 31, 9 pm to Jan 1, 5 am

Entry: Rs 2222 onwards

3. The Little Easy

Bandra’s The Little Easy has invited DJ Dev, one of the versatile DJ in India’s club culture. Besides, they are also offering a special Goan feast.

Where: The Little Easy, Bandra

When: Dec 31, 9 pm to Jan 1, 3 am

Entry: Rs 2000 onwards (redeemable against the final bill)

4. Uno Más - Tapas Bar Kitchen

With Flamenco dance performances by Raquel Sanchez Toston, eclectic tunes by DJ Ryan,

midnight countdown with the Spanish tradition of 12 grapes of luck and toasting in 2020 with a complimentary glass of Champagne, Uno Más is offering an atmosphere that's sure to have you celebrating throughout the night.



Where: Uno Más Tapas Bar Kitchen, Bandra Kurla Complex Road

When: December 31

Entry: Rs 3500 (full cover charge)

5. The Big Flip Bar

With live music, tantalising cocktails like Maple Manhattan (with Bourbon, Maple Syrup, Sweet Vermouth), Black Russian (Vodka & Kahlua) and French Connection (Brandy & Amaretto), and food options like Smoked Salmon, Rolled Chicken Risotto and Rosemary Spiced Stuffed Mushrooms, The Big Flip Bar in Bandra is going to be a melting pot of party fun.

Where: The Big Flip Bar, Linking Road

When: Dec 31, 9 pm to Jan 1, 5 am

Entry: Rs 2000 onwards (full cover charge)

6. Bombay Cocktail Bar

Bombay Cocktail Bar brings back the night of infinite madness. With DJs like Cyrus, Anisha, Rihya and Swayam, some exclusive live performances, carnival-themed décor and LED Neon lights all around, it’s going to be nothing short of extravagant.

Where: Bombay Cocktail Bar, Andheri West

When: Dec 31, 9 pm to Jan 1, 5 am

7. Take It Easy

With DJ Steven and Shank and four different party zones, Take It Easy is taking its patrons on the biggest heist of the year.

Where: Take It Easy, Andheri West

When: Dec 31, 9 pm to Jan 1, 5 am

8. Radisson Hotel Mumbai

After 4 successful disco ball New Year Eve celebrations, Radisson is back with another night which they claim is set to witness more fun, energy, and madness. The night will see DJ Vee and DJ Saksham Tandon, three different party zones (poolside, ballroom and club zone) and activities like Laser shows and a variety of music from all over the world.

Where: Radisson Hotel Mumbai Andheri MIDC

When: Dec 31, 9 pm to Jan 1, 5 am

9. Hard Rock Cafe

New Year's Eve calls for a celebration like no other. With electrifying performances and live streaming across all Hard Rock Cafes for the very first time in India, lip-smacking food and beverage line up, Hard Rock Cafe calls you all to raise a toast to the Sparkling New Decade 2020.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri

When: Dec 31, 9 pm to Jan 1, 5 am

Entry: Rs 2999 onwards

10. ASILO

ASILO

Ring in the New Year at the city’s most luxurious rooftop destination, ASILO. The place offers you to party the night away under the stars and indulge in avant-garde cocktails and delectable hors d’oeuvres while grooving to pulsating live performances by DJ Manoj and Deva.

Where: ASILO, The St Regis, Mumbai

Where: Dec 31, 9 pm onwards

Entry: Rs 9,000 onwards

11. Hilton Mumbai International Airport

As we bid adieu to 2019 and welcome the cheer of a new decade, raise a toast to fresh beginnings over a delectable spread at Hilton Mumbai International Airport. The hotel’s award-winning outlets - Imperial China and The Brasserie.

While Imperial China offers the best of Asian delicacies in their 4-course menu, The Brasserie offers a lavish multi-cuisine buffet with both national and international cuisine. There is also a live piano stationed at the lobby to set your mood for the New Year.



Where: Hilton Mumbai International Airport

When: Dec 31, 7 pm to 12:30 am

Price: The Brasserie - Rs 7000 plus taxes with selected IMFL Beverages, Imperial China - Rs 6000 plus taxes with selected IMFL Beverage

12. Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport



Sway to the music and enjoy delectable food and drinks while you reminisce the moments of 2019 and get ready to welcome the New Year! Saptami, the multi-cuisine casual dining outlet at Holiday Inn, is all set to offer exceptional service teamed with exquisite F&B options this season. Indulge in scrumptious food with delicacies like Som Tum salad, Cakes, Bubble waffle and more.

Where: Saptami, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

When: Dec 31, 7 pm onwards

Entry: Party packages starts from Rs 7500 (per couple)

13. Madeira and Mime

Ring in your New Year with a grand celebration at Madeira and Mime in Powai for a scintillating night of exquisite food and fancy cocktails. The gastro-pub is hosting DJ Leo who will be playing until wee hours in the morning.

Where: Madeira and Mime, Powai

When: Dec 31, 8 pm onwards

Entry: Rs 2000 per head + taxes

14. AER – Bar & Lounge

There is no better place for a dazzling New Year’s Eve celebration than a rooftop bar. Located at 34th floor, AER is certainly one of the best rooftop bars and on the New Year’s Eve, it is hosting an evening of free-flowing alcoholic beverages and soaring house music.

Where: AER, 34th floor, Four Seasons, Worli

When: Dec 31, 10 pm onwards

Price: Rs 9,600 onwards



15. Qualia

As we look back on the year gone by and welcome a new decade, Qualia is offering an evening of delicious food, potent cocktails and your favorite retro tunes, courtesy DJ Duane.

Where: Qualia, World Crest, Lodha, Tulsi Pipe Rd, Lower Parel

When: Dec 31, 7 pm onwards

Price: Rs 4,600 per person (all inclusive)

16. YOUnion

YOUnion, the all-day bar and restaurant that pays homage to the millennials – or Generation Y – is welcoming the new year with a bang with DJ Omen spinning some party tunes. Besides, they are serving an extensive a-la-carte drinks menu and a vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetizers menu.

Where: YOUnion, Kamala Mills, Tulsi Pipe Rd, Lower Parel

When: Dec 31, 10 pm onwards

Price: Rs 8000 (all-inclusive) per couple

17. Radio Bar

After the much-awaited launch of both their outlets (Khar and Chembur) in Mumbai city this year, Radio Bar will be hosting lavish New Year's parties at both its venues. And, at this NYE event, they are offering food, imported liquor, and groovy sets by popular DJs at a fully redeemable cover charge.

Where: Radio Bar Khar and Chembur

When: Dec 31, 9 pm onwards

Entry: Call venue for reservations

18. Opa! Bar and Cafe

Opa! Bar and Cafe

Bid farewell to 2019 at one of Mumbai's most gorgeous rooftop venues. With Dj Rohit spinning some popular commercial, house and hip hop beats and an à la carte menu at your service, this place should be checked out by you.

Where: Opa! Bar and Cafe, Sakinaka

When: Dec 31, 9pm onwards

Entry: Call venue for reservations

19. La Lola

Fancy some authentic Italian food and sparkling wine on NYE? La Lola will be hosting two eating sessions on New Year's Eve (8:00 pm and 10:00 pm) and guest can tuck into delectable pizzas, authentic pastas, all made with fresh, local ingredients. There will be bubbles, of course, including local and imported sparkling wine and an in-house DJ spinning commercial and hip hop for those who want to party till wee hours of the night.

Where: La Lola, Kamala Mills, Tulsi Pipe Rd, Lower Parel

When: Dec 31, 9pm onwards

Entry: Call venue for reservations

20. EsselWorld

Put on your dancing shoes and head to EsselWorld who is hosting BigNite ’19. Patrons can party with their tribe in an open-air arena while enjoying international standard rides and attractions, and indulging in mouth-watering food and drinks, all while watching amazing live performances all night.

Where: EsselWorld, Gorai

When: Dec 31, 8 pm onwards

For Booking: Contact 022 6158 9888

21. Renaissance Mumbai

With melodious live music, followed by foot thumping music by the DJ, Lake View Cafe offers an unmatched vibrant ambience, delicious food and the pristine scenic view of the Powai Lake. The menu comprises of Roasted Turkey, Sauted Exotic Veggies, Roast Whole Fish, BBQ Turkey Bao & Vegetable Bao, Counter Roast Whole Lamb Leg (Boneless), Prawn Red Thai Curry to name a few. For dessert lovers, they have options like Cold Stone Ice-Creams and Pastry on Frost top.

Where: Renaissance Mumbai, Powai

When: Dec 31, 8 pm onwards

Price: 6500 ++ 18% GST (Indoor Seating), 8500 ++ 18% GST (Outdoor seating – by the lake)

22. The Sassy Spoon

The Sassy Spoon

City’s favourite trendy-resto bar presents a sassy style New Year’s Eve at their newest outpost in Powai. There is food, drinks and a foot-tapping set by DJ Samm.

The special menu for the night includes signature favourites such as Amaranth leaves, Moong beans & Mascarpone Tart with Chilli Jam, Cajun-spiced buttered Prawns with garlic & Crusty Baguette, Three bean Ravioli with bocconcini, pickled shallots & celery relish in a sherry vinegar sauce, Pan-seared John Dory with charred corn in a lemon beurre noisette sauce and a Dark chocolate & raspberry mousse with raspberry sorbet to name a few. Also indulge in their festive special paired with their innovative cocktails.

Where: The Sassy Spoon, Powai

When: Dec 31, 8 pm onwards

23. Reflextion Bar & Kitchen

Reflect on yourself as the countdown begins for the final adieu. Reflextion Bar & Kitchen wants you to have the craziest hangover of the year 2019. And, for this, they have created three different party zones - Lounge Area, Club Section and Open Air Garden. Plus, there are unlimited food and liquor packages. Want more? DJ Nightglow andDJ Romeo are spinning their exclusive set of commercial and Bollywood music all night long!

Where: Reflextion Bar & Kitchen, Andheri West

When: Dec 31, 9 pm to Jan 1, 5 am

24. Tsuki Super Club - Hotel Sea Princess

To celebrate the last night of the decade, Hotel Sea Princess wants you to dive into a vibe full of music, unlimited drinks, starters and experience a great nightlife. Plus, they are hosting DJ Amit who is set to make you groove on the best of commercial and Bollywood music.

Where: Tsuki, Mumbai Hotel Sea Princess, Santacruz West

When: Dec 31, Dec 31, 9 pm to Jan 1, 5 am