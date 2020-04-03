Thirty-eight-year-old Sandeep Sarkar felt the calling for photography while he was studying fashion at NIFT. He realised his aptitude for photography during his days as a fashion student. “My friends requested me to photograph their creations and gradually, everyone around me encouraged and goaded me to take up fashion photography as a profession,” recalls Sarkar, who also debuted as a designer in Lakmé Fashion Week. Finally, in 2014, Sarkar yielded to his passion and came out fully as a fashion photographer, working with designers and brands of repute across the country. “What worked to my advantage was the fact that being a couturier myself, I knew exactly how to highlight a garment, and that clicked well with my patrons. The degree in fashion gave me an edge over others,” says a frank Sarkar, who always tries to bring out a wholesome aesthetic in his work.

Among the profiles he sent in for this column, Sarkar likes Monisha Sen’s height and professionalism a lot. “She is a very groomed and professional model with great height, but she should work more on her expressions, which is true of any model, as expressions keep maturing. Aradhya is more into acting and she has just started, so she needs to groom herself further. For Moumita, her only disadvantage is her height, which at times, becomes an obstacle, when it comes to full-frame shots of longer garments. Riddhi is tall, but she too needs to work on her expressions,” shares the shutterbug, who also loves to travel and click wildlife pictures.

Monisha Sen

Monisha Sen | 22, height: 5 ft 9 inches

Taking a break after her graduation in Economics, Monisha is super busy with her acting and modelling assignments, besides her role as a social media influencer in the spheres of dance, fashion and fitness. “I like wearing clothes that are simple yet chic and stylish and I don’t like OTT clothes. They should be smart with good cuts and I wear all colours, but team them up nicely. When I am not working, I like wearing tank tops, crop tops, shirts and hotpants. Also, I love nice and smart floral dresses,” says the peppy model, whose favourite colours are red, black and white.

For the summers, it’s always linen and cotton, and winter calls for thicker fabrics including silk, rayon and fur. “I love wearing saris, preferably chiffons with sleeveless blouses, and at times, I like flaunting lehengas too. I keep accessories minimal with good earrings — be it hoops, chandelier ones or studs. But I keep changing accessories. At times, it’s only hairbands and at other times it can be ear studs, small stone pendants or watches,” she tells us. Monisha loves keeping her make-up minimal and subtle with blush and mascara and hints of pink on her lips. “But I love defining my brows,” she adds. Monisha also loves to dance, travel, read and keep fit.

Aradhya Sinha Roy

Aradhya Sinha Roy | 22, height: 5 ft 4 inches

This final-year Masters student aspires to be an actor, and loves to model whenever she gets time. “I love wearing clothes that are comfortable, especially casuals like jeans and trendy designer clothes, such as one-piece dresses, crop tops and palazzos. I like both print and colours, and white is my favourite shade. In prints, I love miniature floral patterns and animal prints like jaguar prints. When it comes to occasion wear, it’s saris for me. If it’s the pujas, then I like the traditional dhakais, and parties or weddings call for sequinned chiffons and georgettes with heavy work. I wear all kinds of blouses. Besides saris, I love lehengas too,” shares Aradhya.

She loves wearing big earrings and neckpieces, depending on the attire she is wearing. She is extremely fond of watches, especially the chunky ones with a golden metal strap. “I usually go for nude make-up with loads of mascara, a light base and lip gloss with a hint of lip shade. For occasions, I like doing up my eyes the smoky way and wear coloured lenses for that dramatic effect,” says Aradhya, who loves to paint, read and travel at leisure.

Riddhi Chatterjee

Riddhi Chatterjee | 28, height: 5 ft 7 inches

This beautiful girl, who has a full-time job, loves to do modelling whenever she gets time. “Apart from clean-cut formals for office, I love wearing all kinds of Western apparel when I’m not working, be it one-piece gowns and dresses, jeans and tops in cotton. I like the colours and floral and geometric patterns. For traditional occasions, it’s saris and lehengas for me. I like both silk and handloom saris and white and black are my eternally favourite colours. Also sometimes, I love wearing lehengas. For accessories, it’s always earrings and watches, as I am not too much of an accessories person,” says Riddhi.

Make-up for this petite girl is always very basic and minimal with a light base, mascara and lipsticks in shades of nude. “For the office, I don’t wear any make-up at all,” she adds. Riddhi also loves to practice Yoga and dance in her free time.

Moumita Sarkar

Moumita Sarkar | 23, height: 5 ft 3 inches

This third-year student of History wants to be a full-time model in the future. “I love modelling and I am now so passionate about it that I want to take it up full-time. I am most comfortable in all kinds of clothes including jeans, tops and churidar kurti. For traditional wear, saris like dhakai jamdani are my first choice, but wedding parties call for more glamourous looks like sequinned chiffons,” says Moumita, whose comfort fabric is always cotton.

“I like solid colours, but at times, wear miniature floral prints too. My favourite colours are red and white. I am not much of an accessories person. It’s either a small pair of diamond studs or danglers, and some bracelets. I prefer simple looks. But I love bags in all shapes and sizes including clutches, potlis and totes. My daily make-up is always minimal with serum and a bit of a compact and lip balm. For parties or important occasions, I prefer depending on a professional make-up artiste rather than myself,” she shares with a smile. Moumita also loves listening to music and spending time with friends and family.

