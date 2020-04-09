Arunabh Kumar, the founder of The Viral Fever (TVF) has started an initiative #CreatorsForWorkers along with fellow new media entrepreneurs like Gurpreet Singh, founder of One Digital and others to help the blue-collar workers during and after this lockdown period. He intends to reach out to the nationwide workers and explain them good habits through viral content.

The initiative will include loved content creators from across the country who will shoot a video in their native language explaining all the instructions that need to be followed by everyone in this time of need. Creators like Bhuvan Bam (BB KiVInes), BeYouNick, MostlySane(Prajakt Kohli), Lalit Shokeen, Neetu Chandra, Sanjay Mishra, Nidhi Bisht, RJ Abhilash, MAanvi Gagroo and many more have shown support for this initiative.

#CreatorsForWorkers will see all the loved celebrities coming together to help the daily wage workers through these videos.

Arunabh Kumar

“Everyone is doing their best to help those in need by providing monetary help or donating medical help and other necessities to the underprivileged. After working with local groups to help these workers, I realised, that the workers, who are lifelines of India, need to be made aware of the pandemic in a more effective fashion. While all of us are sharing messages in English and Hindi, it's not reaching to these workers in their own local or regional language, and a lot is lost in translation. The information needs to reach them in their local language and dialect. We want to reach out to them using WhatsApp, so that they understand the problem as over 70 Crore Indians connected to workers are critical in fighting this war against Corona and for that they need to have the information they can appreciate,” says Arunabh.

Bhuvan Bam

“It’s an idea which can actually help the people who have no presence on social media. Explaining to them the seriousness of the situation in their own language will hopefully make things better for their family and friends,” tells Bhuvan Bam.

Prajakta Koli, (AKA MostlySane) added that the thousands of housemaids in Mumbai can understand the habits to fight Corona in their local lingo much better and stressed that change has to begin at grassroots.