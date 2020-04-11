Radisson BLU GRT Chennai, Green Park and Residency Towers Chennai are cooking up healthy meals for Chennai's street dogs during the COVID-19 lockdown. For the past few weeks, the kitchens of these three hotels have been cooking for over 400 strays each day. The meals are then packaged in food containers or paper packages and then widely distributed through volunteers.

Vikram Cotah, COO of GRT hotels told us,"The meals usually include a balanced diet of rice, boiled meat and a dash of turmeric." The latter acts as a natural detox agent and in the midst of a pandemic, serves up a range of health benefits when consumed, including anti-viral benefits.

With over 10 volunteers engaged in the collection and distribution of food, the meals are spread across residential localities and arterial roads in areas such as Kodambakkam, T Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Shenoy Nagar, Vadapalani, Vepery, Marina Beach, Airport Road and Poonamallee High Road.

Facilitator and animal welfare activist Pooja Parameswaran shares,"The feeding takes place on sidewalks in the evenings when it is cooler." Once this is finished, she adds, "Any remaining food is usually picked at by crows so there is no wastage. Or if not, it is cleaned up by us, to prevent littering."

This goodwill initiative comes up to close to 13 kilos of rice and three to four kgs of meat from the reserves of each hotel on a day-to-day basis. And with limited business, and an extension to the lockdown, this is not sustainable. To contribute to this cause, click https://bit.ly/2RvHotf

Image courtesy: Stas Svechnikov from unsplash.com