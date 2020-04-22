With washing hands being one of the most advocated defences against the spread of COVID-19, Young Indians (Yi) Chennai Chapter has come up with an innovative solution. In collaboration with Greater Chennai Corporation, they have launched Sugadharam on April 18. Look out for the liquid soap dispensers and water dispensers that have been incorporated into this makeshift contraption along with a water tank that can last for up to 1,500 to 2,000 handwashes. What really clinches the deal is the touch-free concept. A foot pedal controls the flow of the water or the soap ensuring that there is no need to touch the tap or the sink with your hands.

The first Sugadharam unit was set up in the high traffic, bustling makeshift bazaar area of Broadway Market last week. "To prevent the spread through human contact one needs to constantly keep hands clean and wash them from time to time. This Touch-Free handwash helps people maintain a safe hand wash routine when they are in public places and without the fear of touching the tap or the soap dispenser. We have plans of setting up at least 150 more such units in various public spaces in the city," says Vishal Mehta, Chair of Yi Chennai Chapter.