While some people are complaining about being bored, others talk about how they haven’t cooked or cleaned this much in their entire lives. Either way, this lockdown period had seen the emergence of a couple of trends. Some as a result of need while others as a result of boredom. Let's take a look shall we?

Suddenly, everyone is making banana bread





Masterchef delights

‘Why is everyone making Banana Bread?’ is the meme I came across, but had to laugh because I had just baked a giant loaf myself, the day before. From Banana Bread to Dalgona coffee, there are certainly a few dishes that have emerged as favourites. Another one that ranks high on the desi list is Bread Pudding for its ‘chuck everything in’ factor. Plus the skill level required is the bare minimum, so everyone gets to feel like a chef.

Tate McRae, Tyga & Charli D’amelio on Tiktok





TikTok mania

Me going to sleep two hours after I originally planned to is all thanks to the ‘gazillions’ of Tik Tok videos online. My top favourites include ‘Bored in the house’ and the ‘Savage’ Challenge, with everyone from top celebs to hospital staff getting in on the fun. Now there’s also the Jib Jab app where you can swap out your face or the faces of your loved ones into hilarious videos.



Covid couture

Our new normal has resulted in a whole new sub genre of fashion, with practicality leading the way. The ‘top heavy’ trend is popular with the working professionals or those who have to appear on video. All that has to look good is your upper half, while your lower half can enjoy the comfort of your favourite boxers. Headbands have also established their presence, in the cute-meets-sweaty category. And of course there has to be that one extra-creative person in the group, who came up with the ‘pillow challenge’, where the humble bedroom item has been transformed into a fashion statement. Check it out, you won’t be disappointed. (#PillowChallenge)



Sing-along-if-you-can

Another one of my favourite trends, and one that showcases some serious creativity are all the parody lyrics set to popular tunes, reflecting the current situation.



For a cause

It’s great to see people using their skills to help those in need, with artists across the board donating their time and efforts towards charitable causes. You can buy a painting or tune into a live concert, by donating to a particular charity.