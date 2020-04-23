Unless the lockdown is over for good, work from home has become an integral part of our lives and it will be surely challenging at times. Unlike offices, which are designed to provide a formal, focused environment, working from home comes with its own set of vices that can upset our work habits. While some of these disruptions are manageable, the rest requires a slight alteration in our surroundings. Flipkart Furniture has some cool do's and don’ts tips that can go a long way in ensuring that you have a happy work from home experience.



The do’s and don'ts



Declutter, store and organise

Cluttered spaces can be distracting and have been known to add to anxiety. Declutter the area around your workspace; gather stuff like loose newspapers, clothes and other household items and lock them up them in neat storage units. It will not only help you concentrate but also add a minimalist touch of elegance to the room.

Set up a dedicated working area

Identify a relatively quiet spot in your house that can serve as a makeshift office space. Having a dedicated work area helps in focusing better. Get your own worktable. Make sure that it is lightweight yet sturdy, and comfortable for your height.

Work from home

Mind your posture

Whether you’re sitting on the floor or in a chair, make sure you don’t slouch. If you opt for a chair, it should be comfortable and be at a convenient height in vis-a-vis your desk and allow you to sit with a straight back and neck. This will greatly reduce the chances of backache and neck pain.

Ensure proper lighting at your work desk

There should be adequate sunlight during the daytime and there should be adequate lighting in place to create an energetic yet calm ambience when it gets dark. Lighting can have a significant impact on productivity. If you tend to work late into the evenings or nights, it might be a good idea to get a luminous table lamp for your workstation.

Keep the laptop table and dining table separate

One shouldn’t be glued to the workstation for long hours. It is best to keep your

worktable separate from your dining table.