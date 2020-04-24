As fashion and beauty brands the world over join in to do their bit in this time of crisis, Kay Beauty too announced its initiative to help daily-wage earners. Founded in 2019, Kay Beauty is a partnership between actor Katrina Kaif and online beauty brand Nykaa.

It was announced that they have joined forces with De’Haat Foundation, which was founded by Vrundan Bawankar in 2018 with a vision to support single mothers and provide quality education to their children in the village. The team will offer food and basic sanitary material to the needy in rural Maharashtra, specifically around Bhandara district.

“The current lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus has led to a situation where many daily-wage labourers need urgent supplies for their basic needs. This is a time for all of us to come together and do what we can to support them as best we can. I have always admired the work of the De’ Haat Foundation and we are proud to support them in their endeavour to aid their community,” said Katrina Kaif.

