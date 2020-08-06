‘Celebrate the small wins’…it’s a quote I came across somewhere, but at times like these, it really makes sense. Whether its learning a new skill, finishing that book or getting your kids to bed on time, pat yourself on the back every once in a while. This week’s great adventure was getting to add a few more items to my kitchen. How shopping has changed post COVID, with clothes and accessories being traded in for induction stoves and new-fangled pressure cookers. Helping me inaugurate my new ‘goodies’ was my friend, make-up artiste Prakruthi Anant, one of my cooking gurus, who also happened to be celebrating hitting the 70k followers milestone on Instagram (@prakatwork). We toasted over a cup of Farmgate coffee, and set to work in the kitchen.

Mihika Goyal

Tarana Chordia



On the event front, I got to tune into two interesting talks, starting off with The Underwater Rainforest, with the tagline ‘you don’t have to be a Marine Biologist to save our oceans’. The Zoom session was presented by Cadet Gurukeswar Sreedharan, in conversation with Mihika Goyal and Tarana Chordia from Madrasmaram, talking about the importance of coral reefs in our ecosystem. Slightly serious subject matter but I really learnt a lot, especially about coral reef restoration and the part we can play in the process.



The next chat was all about fashion titled Styling for a brave new world with designer Vivek Karunakan. Presented by MWRT 10 and Ladies Circle 2, the talk had Vivek helping us navigate through this strange phase, where we’re hoping to finally get out of our PJs and wear ‘normal’ clothing. It was great to see that the gentlemen were as interested as the ladies, asking questions and sharing opinions. Audience questions revolved around many topics, from shopping post lockdown to supporting local talent and businesses, to the perception of designerwear not being comfortable.

Vivek Karunakaran





In what felt like a continuation of what Vivek said about taking stock of your wardrobe, I’ve been coming across so many interesting Instagram accounts promoting donating, reusing, repurposing and thrifting. Chennai Closet cleanse (@chennaiclosetcleanse) is a clothing donation drive where your clothes will, literally, be picked up from your doorstep, and then auctioned for charity. The Relove Closet (@relovecloset) auctions off pre-loved, luxury and vintage treasures, at fabulous prices, so it’s no surprise that the ‘Insta peeps’ watch this account closely for updates. And finally, ‘this for that’



(@thisforthat) where instead of buying clothes you can trade your clothes with like-minded people. So if you don’t have a sister or best friend to swap clothes with, Instagram to the rescue. And hey, if Princess Beatrice could re-purpose one of Queen Elizabeth’s dresses for her wedding, then surely we can be a little resourceful ourselves.