Always artistically inclined, 44-year-old Mitasree Chowdhury discovered her passion for photography in the early 2000s while going out with a few like-minded friends for random shoots in the streets. “We used to go for several outdoor trips too to just experiment and learn more. After a few such trips, I realised I wanted to grow more as a portrait photographer and that my interest lay in fashion photography,” recalls Mitasree.

Hence she quit her job as a food photographer at a popular vernacular magazine and started working independently. “Gradually I started getting requests for portfolio shoots and one good job led to the other,” says Mitasree, who works with Nikon D800E now. A self-taught shutterbug, Mitasree always keeps herself updated by doing regular workshops and following the work of renowned lensmen on social media.

“I always pay more attention to the background details and frame while shooting and also love playing with lights,” she adds. Regarding the models, whose pictures she has submitted for this column Mitasree says, “Sraboni is a completely self-made and hardworking model and her smile is her asset. Sonia has a great figure and her eyes are very expressive. Anasua’s expressions are very professional while Jhuma has a very soft look which goes very well with ethnic wear shoots”.

Mitasree Chowdhury can be reached at 9674670664 or nikon.d90sree@gmail.com Instagram handle: @mitasree_chowdhury

Jhuma Das

Jhuma Das | 36, height: 5 feet

A Bharatnatyam teacher who loves modelling at leisure, Jhuma likes wearing all types of clothes especially dresses, jeans with tops and palazzos. “Black and white are my favourite colours and I also like wearing geometric and floral patterns. I love wearing linen clothing since that’s comfortable and relaxed for our weather,” says Jhuma.

Family gatherings always call for saris and Jhuma loves wearing dhakai jamdanis with nice halfsleeved blouses. “I love going for the minimal look. When I wear a pair of earrings, I avoid neckpieces and vice versa. Makeup is usually natural with smoky eyes,” tells Jhuma, who loves listening to music during her time off.

Instagram: @jhuma801

Anasua Chowdhury

Anasua Chowdhury | 25, height: 5 feet 4 inches

A choreographer at Bollywood, Anasua loves flaunting a sporty look and opts for athleisure when it comes to daily wear. “I like keeping things simple and casual and mostly wear jeans and tees, overalls and tracksuits. When I go out with friends, I love wearing bodycon dresses, high-waisted skirts or trousers, jackets and crop tops,” tells Anasua, whose favourite colours comprise black and blue.

For traditional occasions, she opts for saris. “I love wearing simple cotton saris with sleeveless, deep back blouses and like to accessories my looks with chandelier silver earrings. I like the glamourous dolled up look with smoky eyes and maroon or burgundy lips for parties but on an ordinary day, a nude, natural look is what I prefer,” tells the pretty young thing, who loves crooning when she is not dancing.

Instagram: @anasua.chowdhury

Sonia Shil

Sonia Shil | 28, height: 5 ft 3 inches

Comfort clothing is what Sonia settles for when it comes to daily wear. “I am a professional dancer and have a lot of rehearsals through the day, hence athleisure is what I love wearing. Usually, it’s track pants and loose tees for me,” tells Sonia, who is a professional belly dancer. For evening wear and parties, she settles for dresses and her favourite colours include black, purple and all shades of blue.

“I love wearing big floral patterns too and for weddings and formal occasions, I prefer wearing lehengas and ghagras with short designer cholis. I love accessorising with kundan jewellery sets. Make-up is always muted and light for me with smoky eyes and nude lips in shades of brown,” adds Sonia, who loves watching OTT content during spare time.

Instagram: @soniashil7

Sraboni Chatterjee

Sraboni Chatterjee | 32, height: 5 ft 2 inches

Sraboni loves wearing all kinds of clothes including Western and IndoWestern wear like trousers, tops, palazzos, maxi dresses and short dresses. “During summer it’s always cotton that I go for but winters call for more adventure with lycra and silk options,” tells the model, who has also acted in a few short films. Sraboni’s favourite colour is black and she loves to wear big floral prints and the sunflower print is her favourite one.

“For occasions, it’s always a handloom or handwoven sari in cotton or jute. I pair them with spaghetti tops or designer handwoven blouses. I don’t like neckpieces and settle for a nice pair of earrings, cocktail finger rings and interesting anklets. For regular wear, I depend on my silver pieces. I like going for the nude make-up with winged eyeliner and a hint of gloss on the lips,” tells Sraboni, who loves dancing at leisure.

Instagram: @sraboni_chatterjee