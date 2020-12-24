For centuries handwoven textiles from Bengal have been the cynosure of eyes from across the world. This Christmas ITC Royal and ITC Sonar celebrate that by coming up with exotic Christmas trees called Tree of Loom-inosity and Tree of Vitality that celebrate the timeless legacy of this cultural heritage.

In sync with the Vocal for Local spirit, the Tree of Loom-inosity has been designed by local artist Manas Ghoria who creates a sustainable bio-network for loom artists across the state's ecosystem. The Tree of Loom-Inosity includes several traditional forms of weaving.



The Jamdani that is rich in motifs and the Baluchori from the Murshidabad district that dates back to the early 18th century keep company with the embroidery craft of Nakshi Kantha and the exotic Tangail weaves. There's also the Khesh or the Dhonekhali, one of the oldest sustainable techniques in weaving.

Chirstmas tree at ITC Royal Bengal



The Tree of Vitality is handcrafted with indigenous resources by Kolkata artists Shailpik Biswas & Paramita Saha, and its artistic elegance celebrates life and sustainability. Inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's poems that have immortalised nature inculcating it through a generic cultural framework, this tree resonates with ITC Hotel's Responsible Luxury.



Tejinder Singh, Area Manager East ITC Hotels & Cluster General Manager ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar mentions, “As we step into the New Year and the new normal, sustainability and responsibility lie at the core of ITC Hotels’ Responsible Luxury ethos. This too is reflected in WelcomArt, where we nurture local artisans to recreate artistic excellence as ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar celebrate this eternal symbol of life and intrinsic flavour of this region".