A final-year student of Zoology, Rohit Patra has just taken baby steps towards finding his calling in photography. Barely three years into clicking pictures, primarily with his phone camera, he just got himself a Canon 200D2, two months back.

“After Plus Two, I started taking abstract, nature and portrait pictures on my phone camera. Observing my interest, a cousin lent me his Canon 1300D to experiment and learn further. Besides, I used to submit my clicks to a photography page, from where I got a lot of encouragement. Now I am resolved that I want to grow as a professional portrait photographer,” says the 21-year-old. To that end, he plans to join a formal training institute after completing his graduation this year.

“I have a very supportive family, especially my mother, and hence I want to learn the nuances further. While taking portraits, I play up the natural light and try to bring out the emotions and expressions on a model’s face, apart from taking care of the tone,” offers Rohit.

Rohit Patra

Among the four pictures of the models that he has submitted to go along with this column, Deblina was the first person whose portrait he clicked. “Deblina has natural expressions and understands what a photographer wants. She should concentrate on her profile looks more. Shubhasree is very confident with her poses, and doesn’t get perturbed by onlookers. She has very expressive eyes. Shreya has a cute face and smile, but she needs to work on poses that require intensity. Ankita’s eyes are her assets and she poses well, but she should control her smile a bit,” adds the shutterbug, who also loves to write poetry and short stories.

Rohit Patra can be reached at 6290116872 or mathsrohit17@gmail.com Instagram handle: @new_payaso

Deblina Mukherjee

Deblina Mukherjee | 21, height: 5 ft 4 inches

A final-year student of Communicative English at Gokhale Memorial Girls’ College, Deblina loves ethnic wear with a twist. A trained creative dancer, and disciple of danseuse Tanushree Shankar, she loves to dabble in modelling when she can.

“I love wearing fusion clothes and most of the time, I am in my jeans and kurtis,” says Deblina. With cotton, linen and rayon being her choice of fabrics, Deblina likes her clothes in the shades of black and white and pastel hues. When it comes to traditional wear, it’s the quintessential sari for her, and she likes handlooms and pristine dhakais the most. When it comes to accessories, she survives on junk jewellery in oxidised metal and mainly opts for earrings and bangles.

“At times, I also like wearing neckpieces, but that’s rare,” she adds. She is not a fan of loud make-up and a mild base, kajal and optional bindi work for her. “I love doing up my eyes with dark kohl complemented by lipsticks in a pinkish-red shade or nudes,” says Deblina. She also loves listening to music and reading books.

Instagram handle: @deblina_mukherjee98

Shreya Sarkar

Shreya Sarkar | 20, height: 5 feet

This fourth-year civil engineering student, who is also an ardent fashion and lifestyle blogger and has her own YouTube channel, believes in comfortable yet experimental clothing. “I care for the classics and at the same time, go for the new trends. I am most comfortable in jeans, tops and easy, mid-length dresses in vibrant prints or solid colours,” says Shreya.

A fan of silk and cotton, she loves her clothes in black and blue. “For family occasions or pujas, I like wearing silk lehengas on the heavier side with a choli and nice dupatta. I love completing the look with silver or oxidised jewellery, especially earrings,” she adds. Make-up is always minimal for her, comprising only a light base and eyeshadow with bright lips. “Make-up is strictly occasion-based and otherwise, I love to let my skin breathe,” says Shreya. She also loves to paint and read ghost stories.

Instagram handle: @_shreya.sarkar_

Ankita Roy

Ankita Roy | 22, height: 5 ft 3 inches

This third-year student of Communicative English loves wearing all kinds of Western dresses, especially jeans and t-shirts. “I love Western wear like long gowns and one-piece dresses, shirts and fashionable tops. There’s no particular fabric I like, and it depends on what I am wearing and when I am wearing it,” says Ankita.

When it comes to occasions, she likes traditional long kurtis and anarkalis with dupattas, and loves accessorising with gold or silver jewellery. “For Western wear, I prefer long earrings or hoops, and I generally stick to lightwear jewellery,” she tells us. Ankita loves make-up, especially the smoky eyes look, and she likes to play up with matte eyeshadows and liners.

“For my lips, it’s always nude shades in cream or matte, but if it’s a wedding or something like that, then I like to colour my pout in bold shades of red, maroon or purple depending on the colour of my attire,” says Ankita. She also loves to travel and watch movies.

Instagram handle: @pixel_of_nina / @geet.ary

Shubhasree Banerjee

Shubhasree Banerjee | 17, height: 5 ft 2 inches

This Standard XII student of commerce started modelling as just a hobby, but now aspires to take it seriously after receiving positive responses from friends and family. “I like to be honest to myself in terms of fashion, and I want to come across as someone genuine. Hence, I stick to what suits me, rather than what’s in fashion. I usually love to wear well-fitted clothes and so, it’s always a fitted pair of denim and top when I am chilling out with friends. I also wear a lot of fitted dresses,” says Shubhasree.

A fan of experimental fashion, she likes to pair her mom or grandma’s cardigans with boots, or go for an oversized tee with a pair of shorts during the summer. “That looks stunning and helps breathe too. I like wearing cotton and rayon as well, since rayon has a great texture and shine. When it comes to ethnic wear, I love saris, especially Chanderis. And I often pair them up with nice bralettes,” she adds.

Besides saris, she also loves typical Patiala suits with balloon-shaped pants, pairing them with dupattas in vibrant colours. “My favourite colours include black, white and neutral shades like classic greens and light blues, and pop colours like hot red and shimmers. For me, less is more — hence, it’s minimal accessories. I usually don’t wear make-up, but if I do, then it’s just a foundation, concealer, bronzer and lip shades,” she says. Shubhasree is also a trained Rabindra Sangeet singer.

Instagram handle: @sreebanerjee_