Meet the Devis!

Our first award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Odisha countdown series is Jhulima Mallick.

A tribal girl from the Bandudi village of Kandhamal District, Jhulima Mallick, was awarded the prestigious UNICEF-sponsored V Award. The 22-year-old has brought laurels to the state for her efforts to end child marriage. She was also acknowledged for promoting education among girls in her area through her work with the NGOs SWATI and Save the Children.

Jhulima Mallick is our Devi for her contribution to society.