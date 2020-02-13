You eat, sleep, live together. You binge-watch your favourite TV shows, you even share finances and doing turns with laundry but why is it so hard when it comes to “the gift”. What to gift your significant other? It feels like you are already out of options. You have covered all the basic gifts, and now as the Valentine season is upon us, you have to think about the gift.

Every year before February 14, you go to malls and markets searching for that particular gift that will convey your love to your partner. What are the possibilities you’ll end up with? Chocolate box, cologne, clothes, flowers or a shiny piece of jewellery?

Instead of going this standard way, why not wake your creative side up? By doing this, you and your partner can enjoy the perfect gift: time together. You can save time, energy and benefit from it.

This season focus on the prime keys that is how to strengthen and nurture your relationship. Good mental health is the key to happiness. When you have a deep understanding of your partner, you will be well. To assist you with finding the correct offset with your adored one, here are some top tips to reinforce your relationship and bond together.

Your relationship should be of prime importance to you

It’s not that your relationship should be your priority at all times. What is meant by this is that you have to think about your relationship when settling on significant choices. Before you make critical decisions about your future, ensure that you assess how that might influence your relationship with your adored one. If you esteem your relationship, it will thrive and develop with time. Ensure that your better half realizes that you care about your relationship through words and activities.

Bad phases and disappointments are a part of a relationship

No relationship is great. Similarly, you shouldn't expect your life partner to be flawless too. There will be times when they won't do what you need them to do, or they won't tune in to what you need to state. You may be baffled or disillusioned, yet that doesn't imply that your relationship does not merit battling for. At the point when these things occur, attempt to search for the motivation behind the situation. You may have disregarded their thinking since you were excessively enveloped with yours. There are times when we think we were wrong, yet it worked out that we were simply seeing one side of the story. Concentrate on the best pieces of your relationship, and don't let little issues ruin what you have constructed. You should work it out with your partner. Look at the motivation behind why you were frustrated, and have a reciprocal conversation on what you both need to deal with. You have to comprehend that failure and dissatisfaction are a piece of a sound relationship. Each challenge you stroll through means your development and development as people and as a team.

Room to grow

Being in a relationship, you have the opportunity to depend on somebody when you experience battles that you can't take alone. Having somebody with you is beneficial for you intellectually, as you realize that you have an individual to incline toward consistently. Notwithstanding, a few people get excessively dependent on their partners to the point that they can't settle on a choice all alone. This is one of the top things that you ought to keep away from in a relationship. Even though counselling your accomplice is a great method to manufacture trust and encourage correspondence, you have to figure out how to work without your partner close by. Figure out how to step back and settle on your own decisions. You may wind up committing a couple of errors en route, however, that is how you develop into a superior and more grounded individual. Be a superior rendition of yourself, and you'll perceive how well that would mean a superior association with your accomplice.

Change is the essence of life

In some cases, we get so alarmed of progress that we dismiss the idea inside and out. Your life partner may appear as though an alternate individual today contrasted with when you initially met that person a couple of years back. You may ask yourselves do we despise everything to have a place together since we have changed to such an extent? The thing is, change is continually going to happen in any case. It might be to improve things, or it might be for something you won’t like. In any case, you need to acknowledge that it occurs and you need to recognize that change is a path for both of you to develop. On the off chance that you believe that your partner has changed for the more awful, you can attempt to talk it over and examine the things that you find hazardous. Thus, you are opening the lines of correspondence and comprehension. Simply ensure that when you talk, you don't convey through annoyance. Truthfulness and trustworthiness are the best approaches to talking about anything with your life partner.



Treat your better half how you would need to be dealt with -- i.e with respect!

Your partner is special. He/She is different than the rest and should be treated that way. To have a decent and durable relationship, you should approach each other with deference and worship. You shouldn't offer low and disparaging comments, affronts, and critical remarks that may offend your adored one. You shouldn't be latent forceful when you feel irritated at them, and you shouldn't stonewall and disregard them since you can. Being in a solid relationship implies treating each other well. Encourage love, regard, and seeing as opposed to being rough and youthful.



Relationships are perhaps the best fortune. Venerate your partner, approach them with love and watch how your relationship thrives. Feeling associated with each other, progressively positive, and more in contact with the things that matter to you in life are for the most part extremely accommodating in making a unique, happy life together.

(Written by Latika Narang, a tech entrepreneur turned psychotherapist and corporate counselor)