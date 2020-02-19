Leading lingerie brand Victoria's Secret has found itself under fire, yet again. And this time for generating significant levels of waste. According to reports from popular US publications, the brand's latest offence comes from their store in Colorado after they allegedly dumped hundreds of bras in a bin.

As reported by news networks, Melanie Gelinas, the restaurant owner who discovered the discarded items said, “These are all going to a landfill. They could be going to a homeless shelter or a battered women’s shelter. I just felt like it was such a waste of money and, you know, wouldn’t a mom like to get a brand new bra from Victoria’s Secret who's living in a shelter?”

However, the brand's spokesperson responded by saying that the discarded underwear was in fact from a closing Victoria’s Secret store. "The store was closing, we damaged out sample products including bras from our fitting rooms. All remaining inventory was reallocated to other stores,” she reportedly said.

Amid its dwindling television ratings and increasing criticism, Victoria's Secret was in the news the last year after they cancelled its annual fashion show.

