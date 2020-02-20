Meet the Devis!

Our ninth award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Bhubaneshwar countdown series is Anshu Pragyan Das.

An officer at Odisha Forest Service (OFS) with an excellent track record for her work in Satkosia Tiger Reserve, Anshu Pragyan Das has proven herself by initiating innovative eco-tourism opportunities. As the Divisional Forest Officer of Mahanadi Wildlife Division, she has also been instrumental in creating the first eco-village and canopy walkway in Nayagarh district.

Anshu Pragyan Das is our Devi for innovation in eco-tourism.