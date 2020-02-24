Meet the Devis!

Our third award winner to be featured in the Devi Awards Indore countdown series is Maya Vishwakarma.

Known as the ‘Padwoman’ of India, Maya Vishwakarma was deeply inspired by Padman Arunachalam Murganatham to work in the area of menstrual hygiene. Using semi-automatic pad-making machines under the brand name "No Tension", Sukarma Foundation, founded by her, established a mini-factory in the Narsinghpur district in Madhya Pradesh, in 2017 to make sanitary napkins in Narsinghpur district. The initiative provided employment to women and raised menstruation awareness in tribal areas and also helped protect tribal and rural girls/women from various infections.

Maya Vishwakarma is our Devi for her contribution to raising awareness about menstrual hygiene.

The Devi Awards will be held in Indore on February 28, 2020 at the Radisson Blu.